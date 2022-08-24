ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB sets Twins up with home-heavy schedule in April 2023

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago

Miserable Mother Nature loves company and the Twins will provide it in April 2023.

Major League Baseball must be betting on the warming climate because the 2023 regular-season schedule has the Minnesota Twins playing at home in 16 of of 29 games to start the season.

The Twins will begin the 2023 campaign Mar. 30 at Kansas City. That three-game series will be followed by three games in Miami before the onslaught of home games begins April 6 against the Houston Astros, beginning of stretch where 16 of 23 games will be played in Minneapolis to finish April.

So, how's the weather in Minneapolis in April. It rains and sometimes snows, like in 2018 when three consecutive Twins games were wiped out by a mega blizzard that buried the Twin Cities in 1-2 feet of snow.

But when it comes to impacting Twins home games, the weather, albeit chillier than the boys of summer prefer, hasn't resulted in as many postponed games as one might think. A total of 17 April home games have been postponed due to inclement weather in the 13 seasons Target Field has been open.

Home games in April (# postponed):

  • 2022: 12 (1)
  • 2021: 11 (1)
  • 2020: 0 (season started in July due to COVID)
  • 2019: 14 (1)
  • 2018: 16 (4)
  • 2017: 13 (1)
  • 2016: 14 (0)
  • 2015: 10 (0)
  • 2014: 15 (3)
  • 2013: 16 (3)
  • 2012: 12 (1)
  • 2011: 12 (2)
  • 2010: 9 (0)

That's 17 of 154 games, or 11%. So the Twins are looking at about a one in ten chance of a home game in April being postponed due to cold, rain, sleet or snow.

And this past April is a great example of how the Twins can play through miserable weather. It isn't the greatest for players or fans, but just one of 12 home games in April were postponed even though the average high temp in Minneapolis this April was 48.6 degrees and it rained or snowed 15 of 30 days.

The rest of the 2023 schedule includes 12 home games in May, 14 in June, 12 in July, 15 in August and 12 in September.

Check out the 2023 schedule here .

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

