ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Greater Akron Hindu community to celebrate Teej, ancient festival honoring women

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B97fN_0hTnlGC900

The Greater Akron Hindu Sewa Samittee is hosting its annual Teej festival on Saturday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at its headquarters, 1717 Brittain Road in Akron.

As part of the festival, the GAHSS is honoring distinguished women across Summit Country for their contributions to their communities.

Since its formation in 2016, the GAHSS has committed itself to preserving and promoting the customs of the Bhutanese-Nepali Hindu community in Northeast Ohio. The nonprofit organization also provides job training and education, including a GED program for adults and tutoring for children and Nepali language courses for children.

For more information, visit https://www.gahss.info or email communication@gahss.info or call 330-217-2544.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0. The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
tallmadge-ohio.org

Akron Zoo Community Days, September 1-30

The Akron Zoo is offering free admission for all Summit County residents as a way to say thank you for your support! The 2022 Community Days are September 1-30 and dates are no longer limited by communities. Complimentary tickets must be reserved online at https://www.akronzoo.org/community-days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Cleveland.com

Wadsworth Pickle Palooza is the best “dill” in town

Pickle Palooza, the next Main Street Wadsworth downtown event, is the biggest “dill” in town. The family-friend event will be held Sept. 1 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., with pickleball, a “Find the Pickle” scavenger hunt, a strolling pickle for photo ops, and several pickle vendors. The Wadsworth...
coolcleveland.com

Akron Pizzafest Celebrates Third Year at Lock 3

Who doesn’t love pizza? College students would probably die without it. (Ever been to a small college town and seen that every other business is a pizza shop?) For three days, you can stop by downtown Akron’s Lock 3 where Akron Pizzafest will be hosting its 3rd annual event, and try pizzas from a bunch of local vendors, either full pies or slices if you’d like to do a comparison thing, and find your favorite Whether you like vegetables, sausage, anchovies or even something more exotic, it’ll probably be offered somewhere.
Akron Leader Publications

Zoo provides backpacks to APS students

AKRON — The Akron Zoo, in partnership with Akron Public Schools (APS), welcomed more than 5,000 guests to its Backpack Adventure event Aug. 16-17. During these events, more than 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies were passed out to APS students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Students from the Firestone CLC Vocal Jazz Ensemble and East High School Marching Band provided entertainment and Akron Children’s Hospital offered wellness checks and immunizations, while Minority Behavioral Health Group and Child Guidance & Family Solutions provided mental health resources. Other community organizations also participated in the event. Backpack Adventure was made possible with help from Dominion Energy, Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation, Amazon, Giant Eagle, GOJO, GPD Group, METRO RTA, Towpath Credit Union, Christ Child Society, KeyBank and Stutler Leasing.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Hindu#Parade#The Greater Akron#Gahss#Bhutanese
spectrumnews1.com

Akron Zoo announces passing of 2 young, endangered snowy owls

AKRON, Ohio — Less than a month after hatching, two young endangered snowy owls at the Akron Zoo have died, the zoo announced in a statement. The owlets died early Tuesday, August 23. Zoo staff is heartbroken, said Shane Good, the zoo’s senior director of animal care. “Our...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
93.1 WZAK

The Bijou Star Files: 63 YR Old Akron Woman Attacked

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, August 26, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below. Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street. 63 year old cancer patient was trying to see her grandbabies of on there 1st day of school...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area

If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
24hip-hop.com

The Dopest Artist You Haven’t Heard Of: FewTuck

The hip-hop scene in Cleveland, Ohio, might not be as iconic as the likes of New York and L.A., but few places have yielded as many dope artists throughout its history. FewTuck, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist from Cleveland, adds his name to the list of greats with his wide-ranging style that blends elements of soul, R&B, and rap over his production of euphoric samples. His style draws heavily from the likes of Kendrick j.
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy