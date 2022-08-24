Greater Akron Hindu community to celebrate Teej, ancient festival honoring women

The Greater Akron Hindu Sewa Samittee is hosting its annual Teej festival on Saturday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at its headquarters, 1717 Brittain Road in Akron.

As part of the festival, the GAHSS is honoring distinguished women across Summit Country for their contributions to their communities.

Since its formation in 2016, the GAHSS has committed itself to preserving and promoting the customs of the Bhutanese-Nepali Hindu community in Northeast Ohio. The nonprofit organization also provides job training and education, including a GED program for adults and tutoring for children and Nepali language courses for children.

For more information, visit https://www.gahss.info or email communication@gahss.info or call 330-217-2544.