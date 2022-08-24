ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Man Issued Multiple Citations for Natchez Trace Graffiti Vandalism

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wg21I_0hTnkCd200

A 20-year old Nashville vandal has been issued citations for multiple violations against the National Park Service‘s Natchez Trace in Tennessee.

According to their media release, National Park Service (NPS) rangers caught the Tennessee man in the act of spray painting the TN 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway. The 20-year-old Nashville vandal was first spotted by a NPS employee, who then reported his crimes to law enforcement officers.

Soon after, Williamson County sheriff deputies arrived on scene and detained the individual. A NPS law enforcement officer followed, taking the man into custody to be processed. The Nashville man was then issued citations for multiple violations, including trespassing and vandalism.

Now, Natchez Trace Parkway officials must clean up the graffiti. The 20-year-old vandal will be billed for the work, however.

“The Natchez Trace Parkway’s designed landscape and scenery contribute to its status as a national park. Graffiti degrades the scenery and has a negative impact on the visitor experience,” offers Natchez Trace Parkway Chief of Resource Management Chris Smith.

“The NPS’s mission is to protect cultural and natural resources that belong to the American public. Our goal is to ensure this type of destruction doesn’t happen,” Smith cites.

As NPS adds, “Graffiti is unsightly and damaging to the surface de-faced. It can take park staff hours to remove and may require using specialized equipment to access hard to reach locations. Graffiti and other forms of vandalism to park resources are harmful and illegal.”

Nashville Man’s Graffiti Defaces National Park Lands, Possibly For Good

Sadly, the damage graffiti does to sites often alters them forever. And as the Nashville man is learning, graffiti is a crime. If caught, a person can be cited, “with a mandatory appearance before the federal magistrate, which could lead to up to six months in jail and/or a $5,000 fine,” NPS explains.

The identity of the Tennessee man is not public. But if you observe vandalism in progress in Natchez Trace, contact their NPS Dispatch center at 1-800-300-PARK (7275).

Similar situations in other national parks show the damage graffiti causes, and the work it takes to attempt restoration.

“Rangers and volunteers in Zion have been spending hours cleaning unnecessary vandalism in the park such as rock carvings and scratches, stickers, permanent markers, and in this case, spray paint,” Zion National Park cited in a video update in April of 2022.

https://youtu.be/-YyloPLy7VM

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Leave No Trace: East Zion Graffiti (https://youtu.be/-YyloPLy7VM)

“Vandalism like this not only greatly impacts the visitor experience in the park, but it is also extremely difficult to remove,” officials added. “This piece covered 150 square feet and took a total of 35 hours of work. 7 Rangers and Volunteers that had to be taken from their regularly scheduled duties in order to help with the repair.”

Vandalism isn’t just spray paint or the defacing of structures, such as the Nashville vandal carried out. Zion cites that placing stickers on anything, carving into trees or rocks, and other acts are just as harmful.

We know Outsiders are always top-rate stewards of our national parks. But never hesitate to alert NPS staff of others who are not. You’ll be preserving these magnificent places for the generations to come.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Nashville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Nashville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Tobacco cure symbolizes fall season approaching in Tennessee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you see smoking barns throughout Montgomery County, the sheriff's office doesn't want you to worry, locals farmers are likely curing their tobacco crops. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says. "For our newest residents, around the county you’ll see barns smokingyep, smoking their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
msn.com

Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
fox17.com

Man, 20, cited for defacing Highway 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 20-year-old Nashville man has been cited by National Park Service rangers after he was allegedly caught vandalizing the Highway 96 bridge on Natchez Trace Parkway. Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office were called after a park ranger caught the man spray painting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Volunteers#The National Park Service#Nps#American
WSMV

Argument ends in stabbing at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man seriously injured on Thursday morning. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were in argument that escalated, ultimately leading to the woman stabbing the man. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday on West End Avenue, near a cluster of homeless tents in Centennial Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
99.5 WKDQ

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

PROTEST BY ANIMAL ADVOCATES HELD AT TN LIBRARY TO CALL FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL OF A “BIG LICK” WALKING HORSE AS TN STATE SYMBOL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
TENNESSEE STATE
livability.com

8 Iconic Foods from Tennessee

Some of your favorite foods to feast on are actually from the Volunteer State. visit isn’t complete until you sample some of its classic dishes. Enjoy the state’s big-hearted hospitality as you indulge in treats ranging from the barbecue and soul food in Memphis to the folksy cooking of the Appalachians. The iconic foods are simple, spicy, sweet and lightning hot.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville restaurant employees ‘surprised’ by sudden closure, claims no notice given

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chaatable employees gathered in protest after the restaurant closed its doors to the public Friday. Sources told WSMV4 that Chaatable employees had been planning to band together in protest of the restaurant due to the store’s “uncertain future” after hearing from Maneet Chauhan, Celebrity Chef, and Chaatable manager, that the restaurant could be closing soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Columbia Woman Charged with Exploiting Vulnerable Adults

AN INVESTIGATION BY SPECIAL AGENTS WITH THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL DIVISION HAS RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF A COLUMBIA WOMAN, CHARGED WITH FINANCIALLY EXPLOITING TWO VULNERABLE ADULTS. AT THE REQUEST OF ADULT PROTECTIVE SERVICES, IN AUGUST 2021, AGENTS BEGAN AN INVESTIGATION INTO AN ALLEGATION OF FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF TWO VULNERABLE ADULTS. DURING THE COURSE OF THE INVESTIGATION, AGENTS DEVELOPED INFORMATION THAT IDENTIFIED DELESHIA BOOKER, THE NOW-FORMER MANAGER OF A SERVICE THAT PROVIDES SUPPORT TO PEOPLE WITH INTELLECTUAL AND DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES, AS THE INDIVIDUAL WHO USED SOME OF HER CLIENTS’ FINANCES ON TWO DATES IN JULY 2021 FOR HER OWN PERSONAL GAIN. ON AUGUST 19TH, THE MAURY COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNED INDICTMENTS CHARGING DELESHIA QUANTAY BOOKER WITH TWO COUNTS OF FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF A VULNERABLE PERSON. BOOKER WAS ARRESTED ON WEDNESDAY AND BOOKED INTO THE MAURY COUNTY JAIL ON A $20,000 BOND.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

550K+
Followers
59K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy