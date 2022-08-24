Read full article on original website
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a shooting suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago. They say it all started when he claimed an employee got his order wrong.
Man injured during highway shooting in Flint was likely wrong target, officials say
FLINT, MI – Authorities believe a man shot and critically injured in January while driving on I-475, near Stewart Avenue, was not the intended target of the shooter, but was a victim after a case of mistaken identity. That information came out during testimony provided Friday, Aug. 26, during...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 flee on foot, 2 arrested, gun found after driver caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – Two were arrested and a gun was recovered overnight after four people fled from a car that was caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit, police said. Michigan State Police troopers said they tried to stop a Chrysler 300 at 12:10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26) for traveling 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 at Davison.
The Oakland Press
Defendant has exchange with Macomb judge following Eastpointe carjacking sentence
A 59-year-old man who was called “probably the most difficult defendant I’ve had in my career” by a judge retorted that he was “probably the most innocent” defendant the judge has had. The exchange occurred Thursday between Macomb Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce and convicted carjacker...
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale man files false police report that wife hit him with frying pan hours after he assaulted her
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Ferndale man who allegedly assaulted his wife in the early morning on Aug. 10 was charged with filing a false police report when he told law enforcement she had attacked him with a frying pan. Dorin Amalfi, 31, had told Ferndale police that Wednesday...
Driver of Chrysler 300 going 100 mph on I-96 flees police, is tracked down and arrested
Two people were arrested overnight after trying to get away from Michigan State Police on I-96 at the Davison. Police said the driver was speeding at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
abc12.com
Police seize nearly 11 pounds of drugs, three guns at Genesee County home
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State and federal law enforcement made a massive drug bust in Genesee County earlier this month resulting in nearly 40 pounds of drugs and more than 80 illegal firearms. The Flint Area Narcotics Group and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a...
DPD officer who recently tested positive for cocaine now suspended without pay
The move reverses a controversial decision made earlier this month by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.
WILX-TV
‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been arrested after police found a gun, counterfeit money and illegal drugs in their possession. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post recently pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. During the stop, they say they found multiple items requiring charges in the possession of the 43-year-old driver from Lansing.
Detroit man could get life in prison after alleged murder stemming from barbeque argument, standoff with police
An Eastpointe man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a Detroit man over a dispute at a barbeque last weekend, leading to a tense hours-long standoff with Detroit police the following day.
Mom credits DNA, detective with getting daughter's alleged rapist behind bars
"We wouldn't have found out who did it without the DNA," said the mother of an 11-year-old girl who was lured off her bicycle in Ypsilanti, kidnapped, and raped.
Punches thrown during Pontiac arrest leads to Oakland Co. investigation
In a now-viral video, two Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seen repeatedly punching a woman whose family says is mentally ill.
17-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A teen accused of fatally shooting another teen in Ypsilanti Township then turning himself into police has been arraigned on murder charges. Kawaun Deshawn Robinson, 17, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 22, on one count of open murder in connection with the shooting death of Deshawn Patterson, 17, court records show.
Flint rapper charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot of Sterling Heights woman
A Flint rapper is facing federal charges after allegedly hiring a man to murder a Sterling Heights woman.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teller flees when wanted Ann Arbor bank robber enters same branch weeks after first heist, cops say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A bank employee fled to another room when a wanted Ann Arbor bank robber entered the same branch less than four weeks after his first heist, officials said. Police were called around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23) to the Fifth Third Bank at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with stealing pickup truck from Madison Heights Fire Department
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man has been charged with stealing a utility pickup truck from the Madison Heights Fire Department earlier this week. Officials said the truck was stolen at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23) by Ashon Lamar Norman, 30, of Romulus. Norma is accused of entering an...
fox2detroit.com
Former Detroit police lieutenant pleads guilty in towing bribery scheme
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A former Detroit police lieutenant pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring with another officer to commit bribery. John F. Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, was responsible for investigating reports of law violations and professional misconduct by police officers and other city employees. According to the Department of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man sent to federal prison for stealing identities to claim unemployment
A Southfield man has been sentenced for using identity theft to obtain more than $400,000 in unemployment insurance benefits. Samuel Baker, 39, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. Authorities say Baker was able to obtain insurance benefits from Michigan and Pennsylvania. According to court documents, the Southfield...
