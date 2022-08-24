ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

City
Holly, MI
Holly, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

‘Slew of charges’ - Michigan State Police arrest Lansing driver after finding gun, drugs, counterfeit money

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect has been arrested after police found a gun, counterfeit money and illegal drugs in their possession. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Lansing Post recently pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. During the stop, they say they found multiple items requiring charges in the possession of the 43-year-old driver from Lansing.
LANSING, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
MLive

17-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A teen accused of fatally shooting another teen in Ypsilanti Township then turning himself into police has been arraigned on murder charges. Kawaun Deshawn Robinson, 17, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 22, on one count of open murder in connection with the shooting death of Deshawn Patterson, 17, court records show.
CBS Detroit

Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street

SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Former Detroit police lieutenant pleads guilty in towing bribery scheme

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A former Detroit police lieutenant pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring with another officer to commit bribery. John F. Kennedy, 57, of Rochester Hills, was responsible for investigating reports of law violations and professional misconduct by police officers and other city employees. According to the Department of...
DETROIT, MI

