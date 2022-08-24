Read full article on original website
Downtown Eugene building up not out with new construction developments
EUGENE, Ore. — More buildings are popping up in downtown Eugene, and the city is starting to look different. Some companies are breaking ground on new developments, while others are finishing construction. "The skyline of Eugene is certainly changing over time but when you step back and get to...
Tiny free community libraries to be installed in Roseburg city parks
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg in collaboration with Altrusa International of Roseburg and Joseph Lane Middle school are installing the community libraries in five parks in Roseburg. City officials say Parks and Recreation staff from the city will set up five small, wooden book-sharing cabinets that will...
5th Street Public Market Fest to host a free Pet Parade
EUGENE, Ore. — On August 27th, 5th Street Public Market Fest and Greenhill Humane Society plan to hold a free Pet Parade!. So grab your friends, leash up your pups, put on some costumes!. They say to meet at the Greenhill Humane Society booth on the corner of 5th...
Eugene DMV to close temporary location as it makes the move to a permanent home
EUGENE, Ore. — Beginning next week Eugene area residents who need to visit the DMV will have one less option as the temporary office at valley river center makes the move to a permanent home. That closure will start August 29th, as the DMV moves to the Northwest side...
Cedar Creek Fire finally starts to slow down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles east of Oakridge, OR is up to 7,632 acres but is now at 10% containment. According to the National Incident Management team and the US Forest service, Calm weather and fire behavior have provided windows of opportunity for fire suppression. In the Waldo Lake Wilderness firefighters are building direct fireline using minimum impact suppression tactics (MIST) from Waldo Lake westward.
Eugene-Springfield Fire to conduct training at local school
EUGENE, Ore. — The community around Camas Ridge Elementary School will expect to see firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire as they conduct trainings. According to Eugene-Springfield Fire, the crews will be practicing skills related to rescuing civilians and downed firefighters at the soon to be demolished Camas Ridge Elementary School.
First Interstate Bank opens new branch in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — First Interstate Bank announced the opening of a new Roseburg branch at 1700 NW Mulholland Drive. This branch replaces First Interstate’s previous location on 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, officials said in a news release. “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our...
Applications are now open for Linn County's Fall Citizen Academy
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan announces that applications are currently being accepted for citizens of Linn County to take part in our upcoming Fall Citizens Academy. The Academy is open to any qualified and interested Linn County citizen. Fall Citizens Academy will run from September...
Students from 13 Lane County high schools to build shelters for homeless
EUGENE, Ore. — With the ongoing homeless crisis in Lane County, there's a new project aimed at providing more temporary shelters. Students from 13 high schools will be building 30 units over the next year. The project kicked off Wednesday at Lane Community College. Teachers from several school districts...
Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County
The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
Fire Danger Level decreases from 'Extreme' to 'High' in Douglas District
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Immediately (Friday, Aug. 26, 2022), Public Use Restriction Levels have been adjusted to HIGH for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The Roseburg District BLM (BLM) is included in the fire season...
Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, but with cooler weather fire activity may slow down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,602 acres. Officials say with the cooler weather transition fire activity should slow. Fire crews in Waldo Lake Wilderness continue constructing a direct fire-line along the southeastern flank, while heavy equipment continues...
Fatal Crash on Hwy 99E
EUGENE, Ore. — At 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning, Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 32. Deputies said preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by 41-year-old Randal Hahn Jr. of Eugene, crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway striking a utility pole.
Update: Beltline Hwy ramp to Delta Highway reopened after semi truck crash
--- Update #1 (8:01 a.m.): ODOT reports the eastbound OR 569 Beltline Highway exit to north and southbound Delta Highway is closed for cleanup of a semi truck crash with a lost load. Delta Highway is open in both directions and not affected. Cleanup is anticipated to last through the...
'It's human rights': Ms. Wheelchair Oregon lands Rising Star Award at nationals
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is back in Springfield after competing for the national title. While she did not bring home the Ms. Wheelchair America crown, she did get a special award for her perseverance. “There is a reason that I ended up in a wheelchair, as traumatic...
Fatal motorcycle crash outside of Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On August 24th just after 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. Officials say a female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries....
Illegal marijuana operation near Junction City seized; human trafficking suspected
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Over 8,000 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed after a warrant was granted to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the office received a tip regarding a very large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation west of Junction City. Authorities executed the warrant just after 7:00am Tuesday morning and located approximately 32 separate green houses being used to cultivate marijuana plants at various stages of maturity. The searched property was located in the 26000blk of High Pass Rd.
NBC 16 Sports Director trains as goalkeeper with Oregon Soccer Team
EUGENE, Ore. — Sports Director Hayden Herrera has proven he's never afraid of a challenge. Last month he ran in the Media 800 Meter race at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. This week, he's training to be a goalkeeper with the Oregon Soccer Team. Hayden enlisted the help of...
Update: Suspect in Veneta shooting found dead
VENETA, Ore. — UPDATE (10:06 a.m.): Thursday night, LCSO deputies located a deceased man inside the residence. The male had injuries to what appeared to be a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound according to the sheriff's office. LCSO says the female victim is at a local hospital where her condition...
