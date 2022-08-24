Read full article on original website
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Millions Now Available to Support Ohio Jail Renovation and Construction
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith announced today that nearly $51 million in grant funding is now available to support construction, renovation, and other infrastructure improvements at Ohio’s county jails. Governor DeWine worked in partnership with the Ohio...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Two Guilty Verdicts Reached in Rapes Cases in Neighboring Counties
(MANSFIELD, Ohio) — Two rape cases prosecuted by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section have resulted in guilty verdicts this week. Kevin Cross, 66, of Richland County, was found guilty this week on six counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. Cross molested an underage boy between 1990 and 1994 in a church sound booth. The victim recently disclosed the crimes to law enforcement, which prompted an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
themountvernongrapevine.com
The Least of These is Baking to Beat Addiction
MOUNT VERNON – The Farmers Market affects the community in many ways. It supplies locally grown food, interaction between vendors and customers, and a way for local non-profits and businesses to raise awareness. One vendor uses their market proceeds to make life better for women battling addiction. The Least...
Comments / 0