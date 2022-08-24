ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Photos + video: Lawrencians ‘Unite and Take Flight’ for fundraiser

Members of the Lawrence community took to the skies Saturday as part of a fundraiser for the United Way of Douglas County. The first annual “Unite and Take Flight” event included private plane and helicopter rides, static plane displays, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more. Donors could also “buy a kid a flight” for $75.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence news

KU likely to receive around $41M from Biden’s stimulus bill, but much still up in the air, official says. The University of Kansas is likely to receive nearly triple the amount of federal dollars […]. Crime & Courts March 12, 2021 – 5:32 pm. Sex crime report...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Paper Plains Zine Fest to debut next weekend in Lawrence

After three years of planning and patiently waiting, the Paper Plains Zine Fest will come to Lawrence on Saturday, Sept. 3, bringing together lovers of creative storytelling. Originally planned for April 2020, the pandemic altered the event’s course, but organizers were determined to make it happen. Zines, or short,...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Douglas County precinct committeepeople to select county commissioner to replace Portillo

The 46 Democratic precinct committeepeople in Douglas County’s 3rd County Commission District will vote Sunday on a replacement for departing Commissioner Shannon Portillo. Patricia Willer, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, said in an email that three candidates — Cole Browne, Ma’Ko’Quah Jones and Karen Willey — have thrown their hats in the ring.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Meet the Lawrence Arts Center’s new artists-in-residence

People had the opportunity to meet the Lawrence Art Center’s newest artists-in-residence, printmaker Taro Takizawa and ceramicist Twiggy Boden, Thursday afternoon. Attendees could talk with the artists about their work, life, education and inspirations. With another session of classes right around the corner, members of the Arts Center’s Adult...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Antisemitic flyers found in Lawrence residential areas; Jewish community center speaks out

Flyers with antisemitic messages were spread in Lawrence this week, prompting a call for support of Jewish community members amid the acts of hate. Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Lawrence on Thursday released a statement via email informing Lawrence residents and University of Kansas students, community members, parents and alumni of the antisemitic flyers.
LAWRENCE, KS

