Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos + video: Lawrencians ‘Unite and Take Flight’ for fundraiser
Members of the Lawrence community took to the skies Saturday as part of a fundraiser for the United Way of Douglas County. The first annual “Unite and Take Flight” event included private plane and helicopter rides, static plane displays, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more. Donors could also “buy a kid a flight” for $75.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence news
KU likely to receive around $41M from Biden’s stimulus bill, but much still up in the air, official says. The University of Kansas is likely to receive nearly triple the amount of federal dollars […]. Crime & Courts March 12, 2021 – 5:32 pm. Sex crime report...
lawrencekstimes.com
FidPick to bring Grammy-nominated band to Lawrence during a weekend of ‘simple,’ family-friendly entertainment
Doug DuBois, a perennial presence at the Kansas State Fiddling and Picking Championships as both a competitor and a luthier, died in 2021, but his family has ensured that his impact on FidPick continues. A sizable donation from the DuBois family has enabled the FidPick board to hire the Grammy-nominated...
lawrencekstimes.com
Paper Plains Zine Fest to debut next weekend in Lawrence
After three years of planning and patiently waiting, the Paper Plains Zine Fest will come to Lawrence on Saturday, Sept. 3, bringing together lovers of creative storytelling. Originally planned for April 2020, the pandemic altered the event’s course, but organizers were determined to make it happen. Zines, or short,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County precinct committeepeople to select county commissioner to replace Portillo
The 46 Democratic precinct committeepeople in Douglas County’s 3rd County Commission District will vote Sunday on a replacement for departing Commissioner Shannon Portillo. Patricia Willer, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, said in an email that three candidates — Cole Browne, Ma’Ko’Quah Jones and Karen Willey — have thrown their hats in the ring.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence High School science teacher selected for international education exchange program
Lisa Ball, a science teacher at Lawrence High School, has been awarded the opportunity to participate in an international education exchange program, teaching and learning abroad. For her “leadership and contributions to society,” Ball received a 2022-23 Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award from the U.S. Department of State...
lawrencekstimes.com
Meet the Lawrence Arts Center’s new artists-in-residence
People had the opportunity to meet the Lawrence Art Center’s newest artists-in-residence, printmaker Taro Takizawa and ceramicist Twiggy Boden, Thursday afternoon. Attendees could talk with the artists about their work, life, education and inspirations. With another session of classes right around the corner, members of the Arts Center’s Adult...
lawrencekstimes.com
Antisemitic flyers found in Lawrence residential areas; Jewish community center speaks out
Flyers with antisemitic messages were spread in Lawrence this week, prompting a call for support of Jewish community members amid the acts of hate. Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Lawrence on Thursday released a statement via email informing Lawrence residents and University of Kansas students, community members, parents and alumni of the antisemitic flyers.
Comments / 0