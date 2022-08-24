ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychologist Weighs in on Middletown Area School District Hazing Case

A psychologist who works with young people is hoping a midstate school district investigating a case of hazing will focus on the victims first. The Middletown Area School district has obtained videos showing members of the high school football team were involved, so it has canceled its season. WITF’s Gabriela...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Pennsylvania school district cancels football season because of hazing

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has announced it’s canceling its high school’s football season after obtaining a video that allegedly showed hazing among team members. The Middletown Area School District earlier this month had announced an investigation into what it called a “disturbing and upsetting” Aug. 11 cellphone video showing hazing. The […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
High School Football Season Canceled After Troubling Videos Surface

A Pennsylvania high school has canceled its football season following hazing incidents involving the team. Middletown Area School District superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter sent a letter (h/t TMZ Sports) informing parents and guardians of a "disturbing and upsetting" video that surfaced earlier this month. Cell phone footage, taken by players,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death

SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
SELINSGROVE, PA
Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school event at Northern High School

DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Northern York County School District officials gave the green light for the Satanic Temple to host an event at Northern High School. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club. “We know people have assumptions about what Satanism is and...
Shippensburg schools under lockdown for armed male, police say

PSP troopers are actively searching in the Shippensburg borough near the Roxbury Treatment Center for an on-foot armed individual. Police say that the suspect, 32-year-old William Lewis, is a black male with face tattoos and was last seen wearing black clothing. They are requesting the public to not engage him...
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Upper Allen Township man arrested for strangulation, other charges

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Upper Allen Township was arrested after an assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to Police, officers were notified of an active assault that occurred in the 600 block of Gettysburg Road in Mechanicsburg. An investigation into this incident found that 29-year-old Cody Moyer allegedly assaulted and strangled a family member.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
