Middletown videos reveal the failure of coaches and school officials to protect players from hazing | PennLive Editorial
The Middletown School Board has announced it is canceling football this season, and it was right to do so. The cancellation comes after yet another video has surfaced showing a brutal hazing incident earlier this month. The first two videos that hit social media last week were bad enough. But...
Psychologist Weighs in on Middletown Area School District Hazing Case
A psychologist who works with young people is hoping a midstate school district investigating a case of hazing will focus on the victims first. The Middletown Area School district has obtained videos showing members of the high school football team were involved, so it has canceled its season. WITF’s Gabriela...
3 Middletown football players retain law firm after hazing incident
Three Middletown football players’ families have retained lawyers from a Harrisburg firm known for taking on sexual abuse cases in civil court, according to one of the law partners. The move comes after Middletown’s high school canceled its football season amid reports and videos shared on social media of...
School district cancels football season due to widespread hazing
A Pennsylvania school has canceled its 2022 football season due to widespread hazing among its football team.
Pennsylvania school district cancels football season because of hazing
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has announced it’s canceling its high school’s football season after obtaining a video that allegedly showed hazing among team members. The Middletown Area School District earlier this month had announced an investigation into what it called a “disturbing and upsetting” Aug. 11 cellphone video showing hazing. The […]
High School Football Season Canceled After Troubling Videos Surface
A Pennsylvania high school has canceled its football season following hazing incidents involving the team. Middletown Area School District superintendent Dr. Chelton Hunter sent a letter (h/t TMZ Sports) informing parents and guardians of a "disturbing and upsetting" video that surfaced earlier this month. Cell phone footage, taken by players,...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Steel High vs. Bishop Canevin in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase. — Akr. Hoban, Ohio 47, Erie Cathedral Prep 14. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
After Middletown football shutdown, PIAA says it won’t waive key transfer rule but districts will decide eligibility
It only took hours for the first transfer to be announced Wednesday after Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter said he was cancelling the school’s football season amid a police investigation into hazing there. Former Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby said on Twitter that he was a Steel-High Roller. Steelton-Highspire Superintendent Mick...
Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death
SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school event at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Northern York County School District officials gave the green light for the Satanic Temple to host an event at Northern High School. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club. “We know people have assumptions about what Satanism is and...
A day after announcing transfer to Steel-High, former Middletown football standout says he has new college offer
A day after announcing his transfer from Middletown to Steel-High, Bamm Appleby said Thursday that he has added another college opportunity. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior athlete said that Ursinus offered him a chance to play there. He previously announced offers to play at Misericordia and Lebanon Valley College. Appleby made...
High School Football: District 3 teams figure prominently in preseason state rankings
HARRISBURG, Pa. — While high school football doesn't officially get underway until the Week 1 action kicks off Friday night, it's never too early to start speculating on who's going to finish on top when the state playoffs end in December. Right?. Well, Central PA news outlet Pennlive unveiled...
Shippensburg schools under lockdown for armed male, police say
PSP troopers are actively searching in the Shippensburg borough near the Roxbury Treatment Center for an on-foot armed individual. Police say that the suspect, 32-year-old William Lewis, is a black male with face tattoos and was last seen wearing black clothing. They are requesting the public to not engage him...
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
Harrisburg football opener against St. Vincent Pallotti canceled
Harrisburg and St. Vincent Pallotti played one snap, and that was it. After an opening kickoff between the two teams, referees implemented the second lightning delay of the game, the first one delaying the start of the second matchup of the Chambersburg Peach Bowl Football Showcase.
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
Upper Allen Township man arrested for strangulation, other charges
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Upper Allen Township was arrested after an assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to Police, officers were notified of an active assault that occurred in the 600 block of Gettysburg Road in Mechanicsburg. An investigation into this incident found that 29-year-old Cody Moyer allegedly assaulted and strangled a family member.
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
