Read full article on original website
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
rimonthly.com
Andrade’s Catch Market Makes Local Seafood More Accessible
On a late-summer weekday afternoon, the phone rings inside Andrade’s Catch seafood market in Bristol, and a customer is on the line, thinking about what to prepare for dinner that night. A photograph from the late ’80s of David Andrade holding a bull rake in the shop rests on the office desk.
Barnstable Patriot
Fighting cancer one purchase at a time at West Barnstable thrift shop
WEST BARNTABLE — When does shopping for a coffee table or set of dishes for one’s home become a double positive – for the purchaser as well as another, often anonymous beneficiary?. This double-good effect can be the happy result of a purchase from the Cape Cancer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests today
The White Horse Tavern, Newport, Rhode IslandCredit: Kenneth C. Zirkel; CC-BY-SA-4.0 America's oldest bar is the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island. The bar is the "oldest operating restaurant in the U.S." and is also acknowledged as the 10th oldest in the world. It holds the oldest tavern license in the U.S.
Owner of Swan Boats in Boston Public Garden dies at 99
BOSTON -- The owner of the iconic swan boats has died at age 99. Paul Paget was the grandson of Robert and Julia Paget, who first established the Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden in 1877. His family said Paul donated thousands of free rides to groups all around Boston during his tenure. A wake for Paul is Friday in West Roxbury and a funeral mass will be on Saturday in Roslindale.
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Convention Center Authority inks deal with new rights owner
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Convention Center Authority finalized a deal with the new owner of the naming rights of the former “Dunkin’ Donuts Center” Thursday. Daniel McConaghy, the authority’s director, told ABC 6 News that the deal was finalized during the latest executive...
nerej.com
Project of the Month - Integrated Builders nears completion of Lovell arena in Rockland, Mass.
Rockland, MA Integrated Builders celebrating its 30th year as the general contractor of choice by New England’s leading companies, is approaching the completion of this new 117,000 s/f ice arena for Lovell Academy that included extensive sitework and land clearing in the early stages of the project. Located off...
Roche Bros. announces ‘price lock’ to mark 70 years in business
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Local grocer Roche Bros. is marking its 70th anniversary in business by temporarily locking in prices on some of its most popular items. Roche Bros. says grocery prices are up 13 percent from a year ago and the company is “extending a hand to the communities that have welcomed its stores over the past seven decades.”
hwy.co
The Story Behind the Oldest Tavern in America
If you love bars with a long history, it may be hard to beat the Bell in Hand Tavern. It’s close to a lot of the action in Boston and has a remarkable claim of longevity. Let’s look into this welcoming watering hole’s history and why it continues to draw visitors more than two centuries later.
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s sign goes up at new location in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Trader Joe’s sign went up Friday at the new location in Providence. The company announced earlier this month that they’d be opening a store at 425 S. Main St. Trader Joe’s hopes to have customers shopping at the new location by the...
msn.com
General Stanton Inn's reopening brings history back to life with a new touch
History is coming back to life with the reopening of the General Stanton Inn, that hosted presidents and gangsters alike over the centuries in Charlestown. The tavern and restaurant at the landmark welcomed guests starting last week, with more sections to open this fall. The General Stanton Inn sits on...
I Hate to Say It, but the the Future of Carrying Cash Is Diminishing Fast
This isn't anything new, but it's something I've finally noticed and encountered over the past month. The demand for cash is fading and businesses are leaning more toward a card-only approach. Ever since the pandemic, money usage has gone south for cleanliness reasons and it looks like cash is going extinct.
Big Value Outlet’s Coin-Operated Horse Goes Up for Sale
Big Value Outlet in Dartmouth has decided what to do with the legendary coin-operated horse that has sat in front of the store for decades. Questions about the horse have lingered since the store announced it was going out of business after more than 30 years on Dartmouth Street. I'm...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…
The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
Turnto10.com
Blackstone River cleanup sparks concern over belongings of homeless
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A dirty syringe, plastic water bottles and more can be seen polluting the water and river bank along the Blackstone River Valley. "We cannot swim in it which is a real goal that we would love to see," said Donna Kaehler, director of Keep Blackstone Beautiful.
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts
BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
Turnto10.com
Neon Marketplace launches 'Pizza Twos-day' deal
(WJAR) — Neon Marketplace, a convenience store and gas station in Warwick and Seekonk, launched a limited deal on their Roman-style pizzas beginning on Tuesday. On every Tuesday, or 'Pizza Twos-day,' as the store calls it, customers will be able to purchase any two brick-oven pizzas for $15.00. This...
1420 WBSM
Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1