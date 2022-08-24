ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
rimonthly.com

Andrade’s Catch Market Makes Local Seafood More Accessible

On a late-summer weekday afternoon, the phone rings inside Andrade’s Catch seafood market in Bristol, and a customer is on the line, thinking about what to prepare for dinner that night. A photograph from the late ’80s of David Andrade holding a bull rake in the shop rests on the office desk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Boston

Owner of Swan Boats in Boston Public Garden dies at 99

BOSTON -- The owner of the iconic swan boats has died at age 99. Paul Paget was the grandson of Robert and Julia Paget, who first established the Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden in 1877. His family said Paul donated thousands of free rides to groups all around Boston during his tenure. A wake for Paul is Friday in West Roxbury and a funeral mass will be on Saturday in Roslindale. 
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Convention Center Authority inks deal with new rights owner

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Convention Center Authority finalized a deal with the new owner of the naming rights of the former “Dunkin’ Donuts Center” Thursday. Daniel McConaghy, the authority’s director, told ABC 6 News that the deal was finalized during the latest executive...
hwy.co

The Story Behind the Oldest Tavern in America

If you love bars with a long history, it may be hard to beat the Bell in Hand Tavern. It’s close to a lot of the action in Boston and has a remarkable claim of longevity. Let’s look into this welcoming watering hole’s history and why it continues to draw visitors more than two centuries later.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Trader Joe’s sign goes up at new location in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Trader Joe’s sign went up Friday at the new location in Providence. The company announced earlier this month that they’d be opening a store at 425 S. Main St. Trader Joe’s hopes to have customers shopping at the new location by the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors in RI: Come Clam with me…

The RI DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife ‘s Aquatic Resource Education program invites you to “Come Clam with Me!” Learn how to dig for clams, the equipment you need, and the management strategies that have kept Rhode Island in the quahogging industry for so long. Jody...
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Neon Marketplace launches 'Pizza Twos-day' deal

(WJAR) — Neon Marketplace, a convenience store and gas station in Warwick and Seekonk, launched a limited deal on their Roman-style pizzas beginning on Tuesday. On every Tuesday, or 'Pizza Twos-day,' as the store calls it, customers will be able to purchase any two brick-oven pizzas for $15.00. This...
WARWICK, RI
