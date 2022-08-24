Read full article on original website
Fronteras Desk
Border Patrol campaign targets drug and people smuggling operations
A Customs and Border Protection initiative targeting drug and people smuggling operations is coming to Arizona. CBP says the campaign, called Se Busca Información — or Seeking Information — is a joint effort between the Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico that "identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations" wanted for crimes associated with people and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court
The 28-year-old San Luis man who allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with children present had his trial setting put on hold, but could now face additional penalties from the court. The post Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court appeared first on KYMA.
Still no suspect in 2021 Yuma hit and run case
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - On 32nd Street next to the East Main Canal in Yuma, a sign reading "Justice 4 Alan" marks where 18-year-old Alan Cunningham was hit and killed by what police still believe to be a 2011 to 2013 light colored Chrysler 200. Cecilia Rodriguez, Alan's mom,...
Luskin Orthopaedic Institute Assumes Control of Calexico Clinic
CALEXICO — Its address and name may have recently changed, but the mission of the orthopedic clinic that has operated for more than half a century in Calexico remains the same. Now known as the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children and located just a block away from its former...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Aug. 23-29
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29. 6:45 a.m.: A Seeley resident requested a welfare check for her brother and his wife, saying she has been unable to contact him and that the wife has been making anonymous posts on social media.
Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, firearms, paraphernalia and a stolen vehicle from Yuma in an arrest
El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a 24-year-old U.S. citizen early morning of August 30 for possession of a stolen vehicle, narcotics, brass knuckles and a loaded firearm. The post Border Patrol agents seize narcotics, firearms, paraphernalia and a stolen vehicle from Yuma in an arrest appeared first on KYMA.
Border Patrol arrest armed felon with missing 15-year-old girl from Arizona
Campo, CA–San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 36-year-old convicted felon driving with a 15-year-old female passenger who was reported missing from Yuma, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, agents found a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. On Wednesday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., agents patrolling...
Binational ‘Most Wanted’ program expands to Arizona
Five suspected members of transnational criminal organizations preying on migrants along the Mexico-Arizona border now find themselves in the crosshairs of law enforcement officials in two countries.
Officials worry problems at US-Mexico Border might worsen
It has been a little over a week since Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announved the completion of the border wall in Yuma, using shipping containers, and new numbers show it hasn't slowed down migrant crossings. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett spoke with law enforcement officials who are worried about the ongoing problems at the border.
Calexico Struggles to Deploy Donated Travel Trailers
CALEXICO — The future remains uncertain for 10 travel trailers that were donated to the city of Calexico in mid-2021 with the purpose of being used to temporarily house individuals experiencing homelessness in the city. What’s more, concerns raised last year by city officials about the city’s limited ability...
County helps smaller towns 'Get Connected'
IMPERIAL COUNTY — With August designated as Get Connected Month in California, “Get Connected Day” events were held statewide – including in Calipatria and Heber – on August 27 to help local residents enroll in the state’s “Affordable Connectivity Program” (ACP) for free or discounted high-speed internet with local internet service providers AT&T and Spectrum.
Pastor Who Used Homeless as Forced Labor, Three Others Plead Guilty to Benefits Fraud
The former pastor of an Imperial County church that federal prosecutors say forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez, who headed Imperial Valley Ministries, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court on Monday along with...
Crossroads Mission homeless shelter dealing with the impact of severe weather
The Crossroads Mission homeless shelter says it's still dealing with the impact of recent storms and excessive heat. The post Crossroads Mission homeless shelter dealing with the impact of severe weather appeared first on KYMA.
Study to Assess Health Conditions Related to Air Pollution
EL CENTRO — A collaborative push is underway to develop a health monitoring system that would track rates of disease and death related to air pollution in California communities most impacted by emissions and exposures. The project, led by the California Air Resources Board with the assistance of academics...
Paula Llanas appointed as Director of Imperial County of Social Services
EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced in a press release on Tuesday, August 23 the appointment of Paula Llanas as the new Director of the Imperial County Department of Social Services (ICDSS). “Ms. Llanas has consistently demonstrated her ability to be an effective and valuable...
Imperial Valley Professionals Feel Relief Over Loan Relief
IMPERIAL — Elizabeth Espinoza, like tens of millions of college graduates, is feeling thankful about the government’s plan to erase billions of dollars in student loan debt. Espinoza stayed close to home for her bachelor’s degree, attending San Diego State University-Imperial Valley so she could keep the cost...
City of Brawley enforcing speed and traffic safety
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department says it's cracking down on speeders. According to the Brawley Police Department (BPD), drivers going over the speed limit is becoming a regular occurrence causing dangerous road conditions in the city. George Morones, an officer with BPD, says the city has...
Local Brawley church encourages youth to rise in faith, hopes to disciple the upcoming generation
BRAWLEY — Christ Community Church Brawley (CCCB) opened their doors to local youth during their RISE Youth Group ministry kick-off night Wednesday, August 31. Doors opened at 6 p.m. with dozens of free pizzas and drinks, a pool table, and a TV with a game console for the youth to enjoy until the service began at 6:30 p.m. About 35 teenagers attended, ranging from grades 7th through 12th.
SDICCCA receives $18.1 million K-16 state grant
IMPERIAL COUNTY — A new $18.1 million state grant to the San Diego and Imperial counties region will be used to better prepare high school and college students for the workplace and offer paid internships that lead to high-paying careers. With companies around the region struggling to find skilled workers, the project aims to build a diverse pipeline of qualified workers to fill labor shortages now and in the future.
