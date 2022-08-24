ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A premier fundraising dinner to help Fill a Plate for Hunger

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

Denver-based nonprofit We Don’t Waste is teaming up with one of Colorado’s top chef, Troy Guard for a dinner to Fill a Plate for Hunger an organization that feeds neighbors in need.

With food cost increasing month after month, this is a critical time to support those that need a little extra help. The nonprofit We Don’t Waste recovers quality, unused food from the industry – grocery stores, grocery delivery services, sports venues, restaurants and more and redistributes it to underserved communities.

Fill a Plate for Hunger is local nonprofit We Don’t Waste’s premier event, bringing communities together for an evening of enjoyment and inspiration. Join in for food from Denver’s best restaurants, festive cocktails, a motivating and uplifting program, and more.

Proceeds raised by this event will go towards continuing and expanding our efforts recovering and distributing nutritious food to our Denver community partners and neighbors in need.

To purchase tickets, visit FillAPlate.org before August 31​.

