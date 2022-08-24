ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2

Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
TVGuide.com

Wednesday Addams: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything Else to Know

Our favorite Addams family member is getting the story she deserves. Snap snap. The quirky, spooky Addams Family has long been a household name. From the original comics and 1964 television series to the (dare we say iconic?) movie adaptations in the 1990s, the eccentric family is everyone's favorite spooky clan. Now, Netflix is releasing a spinoff series created by Tim Burton and based on none other than Wednesday Addams, the family's expressionless, death-obsessed teen daughter.
ComicBook

Dish Offering Stephen King Fans $1,300 to Watch 13 Movies

As we head towards the Halloween season being fully upon us, horror fans will surely find themselves consuming all sorts of Stephen King stories, while Dish is bringing back its annual opportunity for select fans to earn $1,300 for watching 13 of King's creepiest adaptations. The promotion will see a select number of individuals being chosen to watch a curated list of King movies, while also chronicling the experience extensively, which even includes monitoring your heart rate during the films' most unsettling moments. Whether you're a horror newcomer or a devout King fiend, Dish is seeking all manner of candidates. You can learn more about the promotion and apply at the official Dish website.
E! News

Meet the Cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. It's almost time to head back to Paradise. ABC has announced the initial group of Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members who will be hitting the beach for another shot at love in the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. The...
IGN

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me - First-Look Preview

Spooky storytelling makes The Dark Pictures Anthology a cornerstone for fans of choose-your-own-narrative-style gameplay often seen in games like Telltale’s The Walking Dead series and Life Is Strange, but with a bit more horror involved. If you’re not familiar, this anthology from Supermassive Games includes Man of Medan, House of Ashes, and The Quarry, all of which act as individual episodes within a larger season, and the upcoming fourth and final entry – called The Devil In Me – looks like it could be taking the series to some truly horrific heights. If it does, it’ll be via its setting, a recreation of the terrifying “Murder Castle” once used by H. H. Holmes to ensnare his many victims. In it, you’ll guide five distinct characters through this grotesque, Saw-inspired labyrinth while searching for clues, solving puzzles, and making story choices that could determine who lives or dies.
Scary Mommy

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Took The Viral TikTok Relationship Quiz And It’s Adorbs

Though some may have slightly horrified the world when they admitted they don’t bathe their kids daily, this video might just win back everyone’s hearts. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher dropped a rare gem on Instagram yesterday, as the pair don’t typically join in on “what the kids are doing these days,” and mostly share posts regarding nonprofit efforts they are involved in.
OK! Magazine

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Ignites Natalia Dyer Split Rumors, Cozies Up To Mystery Blonde

There's seems to be some Strange Thing going on with Charlie Heaton's love life.Amid rumors that Heaton and Stranger Things costar Natalia Dyer have called it quits, the actor was spotted getting cozy with a mystery blonde at a music festival in London on Friday, August 19.The handsome hunk was seen giggling as a woman, clad in a black t-shirt with colorful designs and sunglasses on her head, smiled and wrapped her arms around Heaton's neck. The pair was reportedly watching the Gorillaz headline at Luno presents All Points East in Victoria Park — and Dyer was no where in...
wegotthiscovered.com

An intriguing horror that dropped the ball descends to the depths on Netflix

It didn’t take long for the found footage phenomenon to reach saturation point, with filmmakers and studios realizing they could crank out horror movies even cheaper and faster than ever before, with profitable box office returns still guaranteed. Even the ones that came bearing an enticing concept wound up falling flat, something 2014’s As Above, So Below knows all about.
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look

With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
ComicBook

New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia

We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.
wegotthiscovered.com

10 scariest female horror villains, ranked

When we think of the scariest horror villains, our minds wander to genre-defining serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Pennywise, etc. What do all those murderers have in common? They’re all men. Even Ghostface, whose recent appearances reveal females behind the mask, and Jason Voorhees, who’s essentially the copycat killer of his mother Pamela Voorhees, were made famous by their male counterparts. No one remembers Ghostface as Mrs. Loomis because everyone associates the origins of the costume with Stu Macher and Billy Loomis. Likewise with Friday the 13th, no one knows the killer as Pamela, only Jason, who popularized the use of the franchise’s hockey mask logo.
E! News

The Winchesters Are Back to "Saving People, Hunting Things" in New Trailer

Watch: Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion. Supernatural may be over, but the fight against monsters, demons and everything else sure isn't. The CW released the trailer for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters Aug. 26. Here, we find out more about how Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki)'s parents met in 1972.
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets

For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Last Episodes Teaser: Fight to the Finish

11 seasons, 12 years, and 169 episodes have all led to this: the last episodes of The Walking Dead. AMC released a teaser trailer for the third part of the zombie drama's final season, previewing the action-packed fight to the finish beginning October 2 on AMC and AMC+. In the footage, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melisssa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lead their group's last stand against the New World Order: Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Governor Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth. The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 and conclude with the series finale on November 20.
E! News

Relive Barbie Ferreira's Most Iconic Euphoria Looks

Watch: Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3. In the famous words of Euphoria character Kat Hernandez: "There's nothing more powerful than a fat girl who doesn't give a f--k." Playing the teen on the hit HBO series, Barbie Ferreira undoubtedly took the beauty and fashion world with dominatrix-inspired...
