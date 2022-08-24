Read full article on original website
Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
TVGuide.com
Wednesday Addams: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything Else to Know
Our favorite Addams family member is getting the story she deserves. Snap snap. The quirky, spooky Addams Family has long been a household name. From the original comics and 1964 television series to the (dare we say iconic?) movie adaptations in the 1990s, the eccentric family is everyone's favorite spooky clan. Now, Netflix is releasing a spinoff series created by Tim Burton and based on none other than Wednesday Addams, the family's expressionless, death-obsessed teen daughter.
ComicBook
Dish Offering Stephen King Fans $1,300 to Watch 13 Movies
As we head towards the Halloween season being fully upon us, horror fans will surely find themselves consuming all sorts of Stephen King stories, while Dish is bringing back its annual opportunity for select fans to earn $1,300 for watching 13 of King's creepiest adaptations. The promotion will see a select number of individuals being chosen to watch a curated list of King movies, while also chronicling the experience extensively, which even includes monitoring your heart rate during the films' most unsettling moments. Whether you're a horror newcomer or a devout King fiend, Dish is seeking all manner of candidates. You can learn more about the promotion and apply at the official Dish website.
Meet the Cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8
Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. It's almost time to head back to Paradise. ABC has announced the initial group of Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members who will be hitting the beach for another shot at love in the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. The...
IGN
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me - First-Look Preview
Spooky storytelling makes The Dark Pictures Anthology a cornerstone for fans of choose-your-own-narrative-style gameplay often seen in games like Telltale’s The Walking Dead series and Life Is Strange, but with a bit more horror involved. If you’re not familiar, this anthology from Supermassive Games includes Man of Medan, House of Ashes, and The Quarry, all of which act as individual episodes within a larger season, and the upcoming fourth and final entry – called The Devil In Me – looks like it could be taking the series to some truly horrific heights. If it does, it’ll be via its setting, a recreation of the terrifying “Murder Castle” once used by H. H. Holmes to ensnare his many victims. In it, you’ll guide five distinct characters through this grotesque, Saw-inspired labyrinth while searching for clues, solving puzzles, and making story choices that could determine who lives or dies.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
RHOBH's Sutton Stracke and Boyfriend Sanjit Das Go Instagram Official
Watch: Sutton Stracke Dishes on Looking for Love & RHOBH Drama. Sutton Stracke's found herself a new man. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made her romance with former Jeopardy! contestant Sanjit Das Instagram official by sharing a sweet selfie of themselves on Aug. 24. Sutton captioned the post,...
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Took The Viral TikTok Relationship Quiz And It’s Adorbs
Though some may have slightly horrified the world when they admitted they don’t bathe their kids daily, this video might just win back everyone’s hearts. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher dropped a rare gem on Instagram yesterday, as the pair don’t typically join in on “what the kids are doing these days,” and mostly share posts regarding nonprofit efforts they are involved in.
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Ignites Natalia Dyer Split Rumors, Cozies Up To Mystery Blonde
There's seems to be some Strange Thing going on with Charlie Heaton's love life.Amid rumors that Heaton and Stranger Things costar Natalia Dyer have called it quits, the actor was spotted getting cozy with a mystery blonde at a music festival in London on Friday, August 19.The handsome hunk was seen giggling as a woman, clad in a black t-shirt with colorful designs and sunglasses on her head, smiled and wrapped her arms around Heaton's neck. The pair was reportedly watching the Gorillaz headline at Luno presents All Points East in Victoria Park — and Dyer was no where in...
There’s A Netflix Horror Movie That’s Freaking People Out On TikTok, So I Watched It...And Barely Finished
One scare made my heart hit my spine. Death. Taxes. Me watching horror movies weekly. Some things in life are just a given. So, when I found this TikTok with 13 million views that challenges people to watch Netflix's latest horror movie, Incantation, and not get scared, I had to jump at the opportunity:
Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary on His Disappearance Airs
Richard Simmons is briefly returning to the spotlight to share a sweet message. Days after the premiere of a TMZ documentary about his sudden departure from the public eye, the fitness icon resurfaced on social media to show his appreciation to his fans. "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and...
wegotthiscovered.com
An intriguing horror that dropped the ball descends to the depths on Netflix
It didn’t take long for the found footage phenomenon to reach saturation point, with filmmakers and studios realizing they could crank out horror movies even cheaper and faster than ever before, with profitable box office returns still guaranteed. Even the ones that came bearing an enticing concept wound up falling flat, something 2014’s As Above, So Below knows all about.
ComicBook
Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Chris Hemsworth's New Look
With his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe temporarily behind him following the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth has shifted gears into another beloved franchise, with set photos from the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Mad Max: Furiosa offering up a look at his apocalyptic appearance. Details about the character Hemsworth will be playing have been kept under wraps, other than teases that he will be playing the antagonist, with the film focusing on the earlier days of Imperator Furiosa, played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron. Anya Taylor-Joy is stepping into the shoes of the title character for the prequel. Check out the new set photos below before Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.
ComicBook
New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia
We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 scariest female horror villains, ranked
When we think of the scariest horror villains, our minds wander to genre-defining serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Pennywise, etc. What do all those murderers have in common? They’re all men. Even Ghostface, whose recent appearances reveal females behind the mask, and Jason Voorhees, who’s essentially the copycat killer of his mother Pamela Voorhees, were made famous by their male counterparts. No one remembers Ghostface as Mrs. Loomis because everyone associates the origins of the costume with Stu Macher and Billy Loomis. Likewise with Friday the 13th, no one knows the killer as Pamela, only Jason, who popularized the use of the franchise’s hockey mask logo.
The Winchesters Are Back to "Saving People, Hunting Things" in New Trailer
Watch: Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion. Supernatural may be over, but the fight against monsters, demons and everything else sure isn't. The CW released the trailer for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters Aug. 26. Here, we find out more about how Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki)'s parents met in 1972.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Last Episodes Teaser: Fight to the Finish
11 seasons, 12 years, and 169 episodes have all led to this: the last episodes of The Walking Dead. AMC released a teaser trailer for the third part of the zombie drama's final season, previewing the action-packed fight to the finish beginning October 2 on AMC and AMC+. In the footage, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melisssa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lead their group's last stand against the New World Order: Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Governor Milton (Laila Robins) of the Commonwealth. The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes begin October 2 and conclude with the series finale on November 20.
Relive Barbie Ferreira's Most Iconic Euphoria Looks
Watch: Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3. In the famous words of Euphoria character Kat Hernandez: "There's nothing more powerful than a fat girl who doesn't give a f--k." Playing the teen on the hit HBO series, Barbie Ferreira undoubtedly took the beauty and fashion world with dominatrix-inspired...
