stlpublicradio.org
Boeing pushes $5 million into manufacturing workforce incubator in north St. Louis
Leaders from Boeing announced a partnership on Friday with the St. Louis Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center on Friday to foster a more diverse workforce and position St. Louis as a national hub for manufacturing. The announcement comes with a $5 million dollar grant to build a 130,000 square foot facility...
stlpublicradio.org
Candidate John Kiehne says Missouri Democrats have to run in difficult legislative races
Democrat John Kiehne is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Sarah Kellogg about his bid for the 26th Senate District. Kiehne is seeking to represent a district that includes a small part of St. Louis County and all...
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri Botanical Garden to open new visitors center focused on plant diversity
A water feature at the entrance of the Missouri Botanical Garden’s new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center on Thursday in Shaw. Missouri Botanical Garden guests will soon be treated to a new $94 million visitors center inspired by native plants and foliage. The Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center will...
stlpublicradio.org
Millions to keep invasive fish out of the Great Lakes, but who is protecting the Mississippi River?
Federal and state agencies spend millions of dollars every year to keep destructive invasive carp out of the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, at least 25 destructive species — like water fleas and bloody red shrimp — are inching closer to the Mississippi River Basin. Invasive silver carp have invaded...
