FOXBusiness
Florida couple who paid off $190k in student loan debt in 27 months 'angry' over Biden's handout
After President Biden announced a nationwide student loan debt handout that’ll cost taxpayers an estimated $500 billion, one outspoken Florida couple is warning the legislation will come at a cost to families who worked to pay off their debt. "It does make us a little angry because I know...
Washington Examiner
White House now predicts Biden's student loan debt relief will cost $240 billion
The White House released a new estimate Friday for the total cost of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, just days after not being able to supply that number. Bharat Ramamurti, director of Biden's National Economic Council, joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at Friday's briefing in outlining the rough cost at $24 billion per year for the next 10 years.
Slate
SCOTUS Will Probably Kill Student Debt Relief. But Biden Has a Backup Plan.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled his long-awaited plan for student loan forgiveness. For borrowers making under $125,000 a year, the program will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt (and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients). It will provide relief to 43 million Americans—if five justices on the Supreme Court let it take effect. Will they? The short answer is: probably not. But there’s good news for beneficiaries: The administration may have already identified another way to enact relief if the judiciary stands in the way of Plan A.
Pollster Nate Silver admits Biden’s student loan handout is ‘transactional’ policy to buy Democratic votes
On Wednesday, FiveThirtyEight founder and prominent pollster Nate Silver claimed President Joe Biden’s student loan handout was a "transactional" policy primarily favoring young, educated Democrats. He added the point that Trump enacted the same "transactional" style of policy with his tax cuts, though conservatives on Twitter disagreed. Silver’s initial...
Biden Cancels Student Loans: How to Know If You Qualify for Forgiveness
Those making less than $125,000 annually could see $10,000 or more trimmed from their federal student loan debt, depending on financial need.
How Biden's student loan forgiveness program will work
President Biden unveiled his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student loan debt. It will impact millions of borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Roy Paul, executive director of Cents Ability, joins CBS News to discuss how the plan will work and its economic impact.
President Joe Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
President Joe Biden announced his long awaited plan to tackle student loan debt on Wednesday, cancelling $10,000 of debt for millions of people, and up to $20,000 of debt for those who received Pell Grants.
John Legend Weighs in on President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness
On Wednesday (August 24), President Joe Biden made history with his announcement to forgive a swath of student loans. He announced his administration’s student loan debt relief plan, which says the federal government will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for Americans earning $125,000 or less per year and extend the pandemic-era pause on payments for all borrowers until December 31.
Washington Examiner
Top Obama economic adviser torches Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Jason Furman , a Harvard professor of economics and the chairman of former President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, heartily criticized President Joe Biden's Wednesday action to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. "Pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on...
Biden announces student loan debt relief plan
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration would forgive student loan debt for many borrowers and would extend a pause on student loan repayments until Dec. 31 of this year.
ValueWalk
New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
The lesson from Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Go big or go home
Politics is not like regular life; it’s worse. Things that are held as treasured virtues in the normal world are often political liabilities. We’ve all just been served with a shining example of how reflexive moderation – which is good when estimating measurements for recipes, or having drinks at a work party – becomes the tendency of a political fool. The wellbeing of countless Americans has long been sacrificed on the altar of moderation by the Democratic party, and all the Democrats win for it is maximal disgust.
Biden decision to forgive student-loan debt may come Wednesday -source
Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a decision to forgive student loan debt as early as Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
MSNBC
Why Biden's $10,000 student loan relief will impact women the most
For years now, “cancel student debt” has become a growing chorus nationwide, and those of us with loans have been eagerly waiting for a formal proposal that we could count on. On Wednesday, the news finally came — President Biden will cancel up to $10,000 in student loans or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The pause on federal student loan payments was also extended through Dec. 31.
MSNBC
'There's a deep double standard here': Backlash over Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
Charlotte Alter of Time Magazine and Astra Taylor, writer-documentarian and co-director of The Debt Collective, join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss how a generational gap is fueling backlash against Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, as well as other other misconceptions surrounding student debt.Aug. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
White House points to growth in manufacturing jobs in tandem with student debt relief plan
Ron Klain, White House chief of staff, talks with Alex Wagner about Democrats with constituencies that have a greater proportion of non-college educated voters who are critical of President Biden's student loan debt relief plan, pointing to other aspects of the economy Biden has worked to develop. Aug. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
'I'm 46 and still have this over my head': Debt holders breathe sigh of relief
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel $10,000 in federal student loans for millions of borrowers, following through on a campaign promise to address the burden of student debt. Morgan Radford shows reactions from two Americans with student loan debt and John Della Volpe discusses how younger Americans view the announcement.Aug. 25, 2022.
Student loan forgiveness: Biden hails plan for ‘generation saddled with unsustainable debt’ – as it happened
President had campaigned on promise of loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 for those struggling with student debt
