Washington Examiner

White House now predicts Biden's student loan debt relief will cost $240 billion

The White House released a new estimate Friday for the total cost of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, just days after not being able to supply that number. Bharat Ramamurti, director of Biden's National Economic Council, joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at Friday's briefing in outlining the rough cost at $24 billion per year for the next 10 years.
Slate

SCOTUS Will Probably Kill Student Debt Relief. But Biden Has a Backup Plan.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled his long-awaited plan for student loan forgiveness. For borrowers making under $125,000 a year, the program will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt (and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients). It will provide relief to 43 million Americans—if five justices on the Supreme Court let it take effect. Will they? The short answer is: probably not. But there’s good news for beneficiaries: The administration may have already identified another way to enact relief if the judiciary stands in the way of Plan A.
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Fox News

Pollster Nate Silver admits Biden’s student loan handout is ‘transactional’ policy to buy Democratic votes

On Wednesday, FiveThirtyEight founder and prominent pollster Nate Silver claimed President Joe Biden’s student loan handout was a "transactional" policy primarily favoring young, educated Democrats. He added the point that Trump enacted the same "transactional" style of policy with his tax cuts, though conservatives on Twitter disagreed. Silver’s initial...
CBS News

How Biden's student loan forgiveness program will work

President Biden unveiled his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student loan debt. It will impact millions of borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Roy Paul, executive director of Cents Ability, joins CBS News to discuss how the plan will work and its economic impact.
American Songwriter

John Legend Weighs in on President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

On Wednesday (August 24), President Joe Biden made history with his announcement to forgive a swath of student loans. He announced his administration’s student loan debt relief plan, which says the federal government will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for Americans earning $125,000 or less per year and extend the pandemic-era pause on payments for all borrowers until December 31.
Washington Examiner

Top Obama economic adviser torches Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Jason Furman , a Harvard professor of economics and the chairman of former President Barack Obama's Council of Economic Advisers, heartily criticized President Joe Biden's Wednesday action to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year. "Pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on...
Reuters

Biden announces student loan debt relief plan

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his administration would forgive student loan debt for many borrowers and would extend a pause on student loan repayments until Dec. 31 of this year.
ValueWalk

New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
The Guardian

The lesson from Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness? Go big or go home

Politics is not like regular life; it’s worse. Things that are held as treasured virtues in the normal world are often political liabilities. We’ve all just been served with a shining example of how reflexive moderation – which is good when estimating measurements for recipes, or having drinks at a work party – becomes the tendency of a political fool. The wellbeing of countless Americans has long been sacrificed on the altar of moderation by the Democratic party, and all the Democrats win for it is maximal disgust.
MSNBC

Why Biden's $10,000 student loan relief will impact women the most

For years now, “cancel student debt” has become a growing chorus nationwide, and those of us with loans have been eagerly waiting for a formal proposal that we could count on. On Wednesday, the news finally came — President Biden will cancel up to $10,000 in student loans or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. The pause on federal student loan payments was also extended through Dec. 31.
MSNBC

'I'm 46 and still have this over my head': Debt holders breathe sigh of relief

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel $10,000 in federal student loans for millions of borrowers, following through on a campaign promise to address the burden of student debt. Morgan Radford shows reactions from two Americans with student loan debt and John Della Volpe discusses how younger Americans view the announcement.Aug. 25, 2022.
