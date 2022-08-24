Was_FG Slye 44, 4:30. Drive: 6 plays, 47 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: Howell 16 pass to D.Brown; Howell 15 pass to Erickson. Washington 3, Baltimore 0. Bal_D.Robinson 67 pass from A.Brown (Dicker kick), 14:13. Drive: 2 plays, 71 yards, 00:47. Baltimore 7, Washington 3. Was_FG Slye 24, 4:31. Drive: 11...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO