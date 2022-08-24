ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Three from Rutgers football make the Senior Bowl watch list

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Three members of the Rutgers football team made the watch list for the Senior Bowl, the prestigious postseason football all-star game for players heading to the NFL.

The trio of defensive back Avery Young, wide receiver Aron Cruickshank and wide receiver Taj Harris made the list for Rutgers football.

Last season, wide receiver Bo Melton participated in the Senior Bowl. His performance in the week of practice where he showed crisp route running and speed helped solidify him as a selection in this past spring’s NFL draft.

Melton is currently having a strong training camp with the Seattle Seahawks.

It is certainly an intriguing sign for Rutgers that they got three players on the Senior Bowl watch list, especially with two of three coming on the offensive side of the ball. Conventional wisdom held that the offense might struggle this year, but the inclusion of two offensive players on the list certainly shows that there is some firepower there potentially for Rutgers on the offensive side of the ball.

Now all they need is for the offensive line to perform well and quarterback Noah Vedral to get some time in the pocket so as to find his playmakers down the field. No small task…

Both Young and Cruickshank are coming off injuries last season. Harris transferred to Rutgers via the transfer portal this offseason.

