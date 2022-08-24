ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: NBA Fans Are Furious With What Gilbert Arenas Said

Earlier this week, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas made headlines for his comment about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Arenas doesn't believe the Greek Freak knows how to be a great player at this point in his career - despite some suggesting he's the best player in the league. The former Washington Wizards star didn't want to hear it.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Had Message For Manti Te'o Today

The Manti Te'o documentary has been on the lips of many in recent weeks, including Lakers superstar LeBron James. On Saturday, the King sent out a tweet in support of the former Notre Dame star. Saying, "Manti Te'o [salute] you good brother!!" The all-new Netflix doc entitled: "Untold: The Girlfriend...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Fans Reacting To Loss Goes Viral

It's been a tough few years to be a Nebraska football fan. This brutal stretch of Cornhuskers football continued with a crushing three-point loss to a double-digit underdog during Saturday's season-opening matchup against Northwestern. Video of dejected fans at a watch party in Lincoln is going viral on social media....
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday

Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Brutally Honest Admission

Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to draw its players back in. On Thursday, popular golf personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to express this exact sentiment. "Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," she wrote...
GOLF
The Spun

Alabama Freshman Reportedly Turning Heads At Practice

There's a chance that a true freshman wide receiver could make a big impact at Alabama this season. Head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media on Thursday and confirmed that Kobe Prentice has had a great training camp and is in a position to contribute when the games start to count.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: BYU Issues Statement Following N-Word Allegations

The BYU Cougars have banned a fan for racial comments made towards a member of the Duke women's volleyball team on Friday. The school released a statement via Twitter detailing the situation and apologizing to the Blue Devils and their athletes. When a student-athlete or a fan comes to a...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Colin Cowherds Reveals The 1 Problem With Nebraska

After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reacts To Viral Russell Wilson Comment

Richard Sherman took some exception to some of Russell Wilson's recent comments on why he left Seattle. In a since deleted tweet from Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Wilson expressed that a deciding factor in coming to Denver was that he didn't feel like it was all on him for the team to win:
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Beach Photo

Alex Morgan continues to thrive both on and off the field. On the field, the San Diego Wave FC and United States women's national team star is as dominant as ever, scoring goals on goals this year. Off the field, Morgan continues to thrive in her family life. Morgan shared...
SOCCER
The Spun

