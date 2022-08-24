Read full article on original website
The players aren't the only people knocking off the rust during Week 0 of the college football season. Officials are also getting back into the swing of things. During Saturday's matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern in Dublin, a game official suffered an embarrassing fall while backpedalling away from a play.
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a noteworthy trade for notoriously-scrappy defender Patrick Beverley. Beverley has a well-documented history of on-court beef with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but the two will have to get along this coming season. During Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA...
Earlier this week, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas made headlines for his comment about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Arenas doesn't believe the Greek Freak knows how to be a great player at this point in his career - despite some suggesting he's the best player in the league. The former Washington Wizards star didn't want to hear it.
The Manti Te'o documentary has been on the lips of many in recent weeks, including Lakers superstar LeBron James. On Saturday, the King sent out a tweet in support of the former Notre Dame star. Saying, "Manti Te'o [salute] you good brother!!" The all-new Netflix doc entitled: "Untold: The Girlfriend...
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star, remains in custody in Russia, where she's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. The former Baylor Bears star was arrested at the airport earlier this year. Russian authorities claim to have found hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack.
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
It's been a tough few years to be a Nebraska football fan. This brutal stretch of Cornhuskers football continued with a crushing three-point loss to a double-digit underdog during Saturday's season-opening matchup against Northwestern. Video of dejected fans at a watch party in Lincoln is going viral on social media....
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to draw its players back in. On Thursday, popular golf personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to express this exact sentiment. "Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," she wrote...
There was a time when Nick Saban and Urban Meyer were two of the best head coaches in college football. But as Meyer's collegiate coaching career came and went, Saban remained on top as the best of the best. During a recent appearance on Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich,...
Earlier this summer, rumors emerged suggesting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a new girlfriend. Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, officially called off their engagement a few months prior. Not long after their split, Rodgers was reportedly spotted with a new woman. It was widely reported that...
There's a chance that a true freshman wide receiver could make a big impact at Alabama this season. Head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media on Thursday and confirmed that Kobe Prentice has had a great training camp and is in a position to contribute when the games start to count.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
The BYU Cougars have banned a fan for racial comments made towards a member of the Duke women's volleyball team on Friday. The school released a statement via Twitter detailing the situation and apologizing to the Blue Devils and their athletes. When a student-athlete or a fan comes to a...
Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night. During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive. Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens...
After a hot start to the season opener, Nebraska has found itself trailing 17-14 at halftime against Northwestern. Once the two sides went into the locker room, FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on this year's Cornhuskers. Cowherd believes Nebraska is still a few playmakers shy of...
You know things are going poorly when the former players from your school are expressing their frustration on social media. That's what's happening to Scott Frost and the Huskers on Saturday night. Several prominent former Huskers stars are speaking out against Scott Frost on social media. It's not good -...
Richard Sherman took some exception to some of Russell Wilson's recent comments on why he left Seattle. In a since deleted tweet from Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Wilson expressed that a deciding factor in coming to Denver was that he didn't feel like it was all on him for the team to win:
Alex Morgan continues to thrive both on and off the field. On the field, the San Diego Wave FC and United States women's national team star is as dominant as ever, scoring goals on goals this year. Off the field, Morgan continues to thrive in her family life. Morgan shared...
