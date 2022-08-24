ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Brutally Honest Admission

Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to draw its players back in. On Thursday, popular golf personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to express this exact sentiment. "Golf is my therapy and also the reason I need therapy," she wrote...
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders' Team Dress Code Is Going Viral

After a sensational second season at the helm for Jackson State, head coach Deion Sanders has big plans for his team in 2022. To that end, he wants his players to dress appropriately. In a YouTube video, Coach Prime is telling his players that he wants them to dress nicer...
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant went viral last week due to a certain post she shared on her Instagram account. VanZant, who is currently signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, posted a picture of her wearing bunny ears. The caption for VanZant's post simply said: "Bunny." VanZant received nearly 65,000...
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Lee Corso's Performance Today

On Saturday morning, the 2022 college football season officially kicked off with ESPN's College GameDay leading the way. All of the familiar faces were back on televisions across the country. Fans were glad to see Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack back on their TV's. However, it's...
The Spun

Look: 1 Baker Mayfield Pass Went Viral Last Night

Baker Mayfield solidified his status as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards with two touchdowns. One of Mayfield's passes on Friday night went viral because he managed to get it past double coverage. Whether it was lucky or not, this pass from...
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reacts To Viral Russell Wilson Comment

Richard Sherman took some exception to some of Russell Wilson's recent comments on why he left Seattle. In a since deleted tweet from Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Wilson expressed that a deciding factor in coming to Denver was that he didn't feel like it was all on him for the team to win:
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season

Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Jerry Jones' Statement

Unlike many Dallas Cowboys fans, Jerry Jones still sees Ezekiel Elliott as the fulcrum of his offense. Appearing on ESPN's First Take outside the team's headquarters in Frisco, Texas, the Cowboys owner declared Elliott the unit's key cog. "It is still a fact: We go as Zeke goes," Jones said,...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Dress Code News

If you're going to play football for Deion Sanders at Jackson State, you're going to follow some dress code rules. The former NFL star turned college football head coach informed his players of some classroom dress code rules ahead of the school year. Sanders wants his players to dress nice...
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React

Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
The Spun

Cole Beasley Slighted By List: NFL World Reacts

With the NFL regular season just two weeks away, ESPN's Field Yates posted a list on Twitter of notable players still on the open market. Wide receiver Cole Beasley wasn't mentioned in this group. Beasley must have felt slighted by Yates' list. He responded to the tweet with a simple...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Honest Assessment Of Jordan Love's Preseason Performance

It's safe to say that Colin Cowherd isn't as impressed with how Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has looked this season as head coach Matt LaFleur has. On Friday's edition of The Herd, Cowherd said he doesn't believe that LaFleur should have to "sell" the idea that Love is a good quarterback. He said that a quarterback is a lot like a great movie or a funny comedian - you should know it by seeing it.
The Spun

