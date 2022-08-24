ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Wilner predicts Brendon Lewis to be the CU Buffs starting QB

By Matt Wadleigh
 3 days ago

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback competition is a good one. Both Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout have looked the part of a starting quarterback.

Lewis has the advantage after running the show last season, although Mike Sanford’s offense is quite different than the 2021 version the Buffs displayed.

Shrout, the transfer from Tennessee, is healthy and ready to roll , which is making the decision difficult for head coach Karl Dorrell and his staff.

In a deep dive preview of Colorado football, Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner predicted Lewis as the starting QB.

But, Wilner has one big question regarding the position:

The Buffaloes have playmakers in the passing game, but will Lewis (or JT Shrout) consistently deliver the ball on time and on target to revitalize what was a subpar offense?

There is a possibility that both Lewis and Shrout rotate a little bit, and if Lewis struggles, then Dorrell might roll with Shrout until something changes. Nobody knows.

But, for now, we’ll just have to wait and see who’s the QB for the season opener against TCU on Sept. 3 . For what it’s worth, Wilner is one of the best Pac-12 insiders there is (he dropped the USC-UCLA Big Ten bombshell ), so this is good news for the Lewis camp.

Colorado football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

