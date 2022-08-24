ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna pairs oversized football jersey with clogs on date with A$AP Rocky

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
 3 days ago

Must be sports on the brain.

For a date night with A$AP Rocky on Tuesday, Rihanna went jock-chic in an oversized football jersey.

The pop star didn’t pair her vintage TLC top with practical sporty sneakers, however; instead, she accessorized with stylish Adidas x Gucci clogs ($1,250).

Rihanna completed her casually cool outfit with statement-making, fall-ready checkered Marni trousers ($1,190), white Prada sunglasses ($475) and a vintage Tom Ford for Gucci “Anaconda” bag with a bamboo handle.

The Fenty Beauty founder, who just dropped a ketchup-themed makeup collab , kept her beauty look simple with an over-lined lip.

Rocky, 33, opted for an equally laid-back vibe, rocking an oversized white T-shirt with blue Gucci pants ($1,300) and a baseball hat.

The new mom paired her vintage jersey with a Gucci bag with a bamboo handle.
Rocky rocked an equally laid-back look, going for Gucci pants and an oversized white T-shirt.
Since the couple welcomed their son in May, they’ve been spotted out on the town several times, dressed in looks that are far from what one would expect from new parents.

Rihanna recently rocked a cone bra and lace-up leggings to dine at New York City hotspot Carbone, and showed off thigh-high boots that could pass as pants during another Manhattan outing.

On August 12, Rihanna stepped out in thigh-high boots alongside Rocky.
Besides the occasional night out, however, Rihanna and Rocky are staying close to their son’s side.

“They rarely leave their baby’s side,” a source told Us Weekly . “They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being. … They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier.”

#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Clogs#Manhattan#Prada#Splashnews Com Rocky#Gc
