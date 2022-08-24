Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Would Have 'One More' Kid If She Found The Perfect Match

MEGA

There may be a fourth child in Kristin Cavallari 's future if Cupid's arrows align correctly.

The 35-year-old has been thriving following the messy divorce between her and ex-husband, Jay Cutler — in fact, she may be ready to add another little one into her family!

"I'm not looking to have more, BUT if I met someone who didn't have kids then I would have one more," The Hills star shared with her Instagram followers.

@kristincavallari/Instagram

Cavallari shares three children — Camden Jack Cutler , 10, Saylor James Cutler , 6, and Jaxon Wyatt Cutler , 8 — with the former Chicago Bears quarterback.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI WORKS ON REVENGE BODY AS EX JAY CUTLER SNAPS BACK AT 'TOXIC' COMMENTS

As OK! previously reported, the reality TV star has put her breakup in the rearview after revealing the toxic instability of the relationship.

“It was just time,” she said. “Nothing major happened. At the end, it was just time … It’s the scariest thing. It’s always the saddest thing. I mean, it’s so many emotions, but it can also be the best thing. It was toxic period, end of story . That’s all I need to say."

@kristincavallari/Instagram

The Uncommon James founder's spirit isn't the only thing being lifted these days.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI TREATS HERSELF TO BREAST AUGMENTATION FOLLOWING MESSY DIVORCE, INSIDER REVEALS

After the Very Cavallari star's fans were desperate to know how in the world the mother-of-three has such a flattering chest, she revealed her sexy secret. “Gonna keep it real with y’all: got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids,” shared the 35-year-old.

@kristincavallari/Instagram

The Balancing In my Heels author had previously shared contradicting information about her thoughts on plastic surgery.

“I’m not knocking Botox or fillers; to each their own. I just think for me and my life, it’s not for me," she said. "They scare me, to be honest, because we don’t know the long-term effects of the stuff. I think we should embrace aging!”

@kristincavallari/Instagram

Cavallari is happy to embrace her developing body everywhere beside her breasts — but at least she is "keeping it real!"

"I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made," she recently shared of why she likes to show off her shape. "I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin."