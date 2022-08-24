Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore Estate
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
11 Things to Do Alone in Asheville
my40.tv
Winner finds $1,000 coin in Asheville location; more than 7,000 register for contest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of people in Asheville competed Saturday for the chance to find a rare coin worth $1,000. It was all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, which came to Asheville Saturday, Aug. 27. According to organizers, close to 7,000 people registered to take part.
WLOS.com
Weinermobile makes visit, steals the show at Blue Ghost Brewing's family fun day
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A fan-favorite car made a stop Saturday, Aug. 27 at Blue Ghost Brewing Company in Fletcher -- and many people took the rare opportunity to snap a photo with it. Family Fun Day at Blue Ghost was complete with live music, games, local vendors and...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Asheville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WLOS.com
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
WLOS.com
Burntshirt Vineyards' annual Grape Stomp, 'I Love Lucy' lookalike contest set for Sept. 3
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fans of "I Love Lucy" and grape stomping -- or those who simply enjoy the sights and tastes of a winery and family-friendly event, Burntshirt Vineyard Tasting Room and Winery's annual Grape Stomp is coming up!. Set for Saturday, Sept. 3, the free and family-friendly...
WLOS.com
School meal prices going up across the mountains as cafeterias feel impacts of inflation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — This year, a majority of school districts will resume charging for most meals. This comes after Congress decided not to extend the meal waivers that were put in place during the pandemic, which made lunch universally free for all. Now, not only will schools...
WLOS.com
Otters Olive and Obi a favorite at WNC Nature Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Olive was born in the wild in South Carolina, where she was orphaned as a pup and a family took her in. Now, Olive calls the Western North Carolina Nature Center home!. Olive and her friend, Obiwan, are two adorable North American River Otters who...
dailyphew.com
Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground
There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
WLOS.com
Asheville firefighters get 'real environment' training during controlled live burn
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Fire Department conducted a controlled live burn on Thursday, Aug. 25. It was a unique experience for the firefighters because they don't often get to use outdoor structures. Their training is usually facility-based, which means a structure is set up inside a building. They...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
WYFF4.com
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in Greenville as the city continues to grow in popularity
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. We told you last week about CNN ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share...
Thousands show up for ‘Night in the Country’ music festival in North Carolina
A three-day country music festival kicked off Thursday in Western North Carolina.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, NC, USA By Debbie Rubin
The lighting this morning was surrealistic. I felt as if I was in the middle of a fantasy storybook. The clouds were perfectly reflected and the island looked as if it was deposited in the middle of an all encompassing sky. The colors were a perfect blend of cool and warm hues. A tripod enabled me to have the patience to wait fort what I had hoped would be great cloud placement. I loved the pastels and diffused lighting that ensued.
WLOS.com
New website measures E. coli in real-time at Pearson Bridge on French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new online safety tool for river enthusiasts in the Asheville area. It tracks E. coli in the French Broad River in real-time. At the Person River Bridge over the French Broad River, there is a new monitor system tracking water quality. A...
iheart.com
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC
Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
WLOS.com
Commonwealth Golf Partners to run Asheville Municipal Golf Course
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, Asheville City Council approved a new operator for the historic 1927 Donald Ross-designed Municipal Golf Course. Starting in October, Commonwealth Golf Partners will take over course operations and maintenance. Right now, the historic course is in need of millions of dollars in repairs.
How to manage Rheumatoid Arthritis in your everyday life
Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)– About one-in-four Americans have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7NEWS Anchor Taylor Murray, spoke with a rheumatologist about managing one type, rheumatoid arthritis, and how those who have it can still […]
msn.com
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans' daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn't always the case.
WLOS.com
Asheville man faces gun and fentanyl charges
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police say a man faces several charges, including drug trafficking, after a recent arrest. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers arrested a man on gun and fentanyl charges Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, in the 2500 block of Hendersonville Road "while conducting crime prevention in south Asheville."
my40.tv
Parking meters coming to downtown Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville leaders are moving forward with plans to install metered parking on Main Street. City staff presented council members with a plan that would include pay kiosks, where users would put in their credit cards and pay $2 an hour to park downtown. Right now,...
