Saratoga shelter looking to clean house
This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts
Small furry pets available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Springfield, Massachusetts on Petfinder.
The Great Barrington VFW is in Need of Military Artifact Donations
Many folks throughout the southern Berkshires enjoy spending time at the Great Barrington VFW. Whether it's attending the "Sounds of Summer" concert series, checking out car shows, experiencing live music for worthy causes, attending outdoor picnics, or attending weddings, local folks treasure their experiences at the Great Barrington VFW. There's no doubt that the Great Barrington VFW is a source for community gatherings throughout the southern Berkshires and surrounding areas.
WNYT
Family marks 20 years since mom disappeared in Greene County
It has been 20 years since Audrey May Herron vanished while leaving work as a nurse at Columbia-Greene Long-Term Health Care in Catskill. She left in her black Jeep Grand Cherokee at night – and vanished. Days, weeks, years and now two decades have gone by with no sign...
LOOK: A Perfect Night in North Adams for Party In the Park Finale
It was the summer finale for Party in the Park in North Adams this past Thursday night (August 25th)! With some awesome live music, a car show, plenty of free swag from WUPE-FM, and perfect weather, you couldn't ask for a better way to end things for this year's weekly summer event!
Ashfield man protests possible removal of two century-old oak trees at beach by climbing into one for a day
Mark Leue woke up at 3 a.m. on Monday. It was then that the resident of the small town of Ashfield with its population of fewer than 2,000 people, decided to take measures into his own hands. Gathering some materials and constructing a light platform, he scaled up the bigger...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)
On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
Pittsfield Hot Dog Ranch Owner’s Horse Wins Big In Saratoga, NY
Craig Benoit, the owner of Pittsfield's popular "Hot Dog Ranch", is smiling a little wider these days. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Benoit's horse, who he co-owns, "Clear The Deck", won at Saratoga Race Course in New York state. Thoroughbred racing has no finer setting than Saratoga Race Course, which was...
franklincountynow.com
Life Flight Requested After Accident On Mohawk Trail
(Greenfield, MA) Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27th there was a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on the Mohawk Trail by the rotary in Greenfield. There are reported injuries with a life flight requested. A landing zone was established at Greenfield Middle School. More details to come.
Rejoice! MA Folks are Receiving Their Refunds from Peanut Butter Company
Massachusetts consumers who purchased the tainted Jif peanut butter products have a reason to rejoice as the refund coupons are finally hitting our mailboxes. You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I know for a fact that some of the tainted peanut butter products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter in question stored in my kitchen cupboard. In a recent update, I mentioned that getting the refund coupons from the J.M. Smuckers Company (the parent company of Jif) would be delayed a bit longer than originally anticipated. You can check out that article by going here.
Haddad Auto Helps Eight Berkshire County Teachers Fulfill Classroom Wish Lists
Back to School is here and local Berkshire County teachers need help to stock their classrooms, more than ever before. With costs on everything increasing, Berkshire County's own family of Haddad Dealerships are stepping up to help local teachers out. For the second year in a row, Haddad's is helping Berkshire County teachers with their Amazon Classroom Wish Lists and they enlisted the public to nominate their favorite deserving teachers.
westernmassnews.com
Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft
School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
Health aides on probation after taking thousands from Westfield patient
WESTFIELD — Two home health care aides who each admitted to police that they had stolen thousands of dollars from the 80-year-old man suffering from dementia they had been hired to care for have been tried for larceny. In the three years since the duo was charged, one underwent...
Just In Time For Back To School, The Berkshire Athenaeum Has Some New Promotions
All I can say is, thank goodness for the Berkshire Athenaeum! Ever since my family moved to the beautiful Berkshires in 1982, the Athenaeum has had me covered when I wanted and/or needed to get my reading on!. It's almost time for back to school and the month of September...
wamc.org
1st Berkshire District challenger Kingsbury-Evans says State Rep. Barrett mispresented Beacon Hill transparency at North Adams forum
Recent Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts graduate Paul Kingsbury-Evans is challenging State Representative John Barrett in the September 6th Democratic primary in the 1st Berkshire District. Kingsbury-Evans, who has made governmental transparency a core piece of her platform, says Barrett made misleading statements about the issue at a candidates forum in North Adams Wednesday night. The state representative, who served as mayor of North Adams from 1984 to 2009, took office in a 2017 special election and went unchallenged in 2018 and 2020. WAMC was unable to reach Barrett for comment on this story. Kingsbury-Evans spoke with WAMC this afternoon:
How Many School Days Can You Miss in MA Before it Becomes an Issue?
Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
Alert, Berkshire County! Cookies Sold At Target Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Metal
It's just one of those things that I'm terrified of. For some, it's sharks. For others, it's spiders that scare them. To each his own, I say. For whatever reason, I've always been scared of biting into something and finding some foreign object that shouldn't be there. It could be...
Hilton Garden in Pittsfield provided rooms for COVID-19 patients
Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of renting hotel rooms used as shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
wamc.org
North Adams city council embraces mayor’s plan to charge $40 daily to visitors for event parking
The council heard a communication from Mayor Jennifer Macksey about establishing a daily event parking fee of $40. “These are non-city sponsored events that are tying up a lot of city resources, and this is a way to generate some money to put back into our public safety department, and also to have some order in these public lots which we're lacking," said Macksey. “We're going to have more staff, more volunteers monitoring those parking lots. All of the people who currently have permits will have a reserved space with either their permit number or their license plate number on them so we can verify that the car parked in that area matches their permit or their plate number and we're going to mark them off. And if people park in you know, the designated spot, they're going to get ticketed, or they're going to get towed."
