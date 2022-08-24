Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Mayor Dean Esposito Announces New City Website Launch This Fall Aimed at Making Government More Accessible for Residents
Today, Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito announced a new city website will launch this fall aimed at making city government more accessible to Danbury residents. The City of Danbury has partnered with Civic Plus, a national technology company focused on government communications to design, build, and implement the website. “Since the...
Main Street and Governor Street in Ridgefield CLOSED Early Tomorrow through Sunday
This is a reminder of the closure at the intersection of Main Street and Governor Street for the purpose of rebuilding that section of the road by the State of Connecticut. Preparation for the closure will begin between the hours of 9 and 10 pm this evening, with a full closure commencing at midnight and continuing through Sunday.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Designates New London and Windham Counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas Due to Drought
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has received notification from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack that New London and Windham counties have been designed by the federal agency as primary natural disaster areas due to the recent drought. Additionally, Hartford, Middlesex, and Tolland counties have been designated as contiguous counties under the declaration.
Greater Danbury Chamber and the Womens Business Council to Honor Probate Judge Dianne Yamin with the 2022 Heart of Women Award
The Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce and the Womens Business Council GDCC will honor Probate Judge Dianne Yamin with the 2022 Heart of Women award on November 3!. The event will take place at the Amber Room in Danbury. Save the date and stay tuned to Greater Danbury Chamber of...
Danbury Police Department is HIRING Entry Level Officers!
The Danbury Police Department is HIRING Entry Level Police Officers. Applications will be accepted through October 3, 2022. Please click here to learn more and to apply. For additional assistance in completing an application please call the Human Resources Department at 203-797-4598.
Back to School Safety Reminders from Ridgefield Police
Next week is the start of the 2022-2023 school year. The buses will be back out on the roads and the students will be at their bus stops, waiting to be picked up. - Adjust your schedule to have a little extra time for your commute. - Drive carefully, pay...
Overdose Awareness Day Ceremony in Wilton on August 31st
Both suspected overdoses and deaths due to overdoses continue to rise with annual double-digit rates of increase. There were 1,531 Connecticut confirmed deaths in 2021, an increase of 11.4% versus 2020 and an increase of 27.7% versus 2019. The 2021 rate of overdose deaths per 100,000 population for Fairfield County was 24.8, or 31% higher than the 2019 rate.
Stamford Police mourn the passing of longtime officer Douglas Robinson
It was with heavy hearts Stamford Police announce the passing of Officer Douglas Robinson. Officer Robinson fought a courageous 3-year battle with cancer and joined the Stamford Police Department on March 6, 1989. He continued to serve this community even during his battle with cancer. Officer Robinson had a highly...
Fairfield County Bank announces #WeWoofWithStyle and supports three local animal shelters!
Fairfield County Bank is excited to announce the launch of a Facebook and Instagram campaign, Together, #WeWoofWithStyle, benefitting three local animal shelters. The three charities being featured throughout the campaign are Lucky Dog Refuge located in Stamford, CT, PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society) located in Norwalk, CT, and ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue) located in Ridgefield, CT.
Flowers for Ridgebury and Lemonade for Ridgefield Police Officers!
Summer means lemonade stands and community policing!. There's always time for lemonade (and for helping kids reach their "Flowers 4 Ridgebury" goal). Ridgefield Police began this hot August day on the sweet side!. Officers took to social media to say, "Squeezing in some nice, fresh Lemonade and Ice Tea while...
Exciting News from Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons
The City of Stamford secures $2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE Grant for the West Side. Read more here. The Stamford Public School’s CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) has been approved by the state. That’s great news for you and your children, as it allows Stamford Public Schools to provide free healthy breakfast and lunch at school to all students during the 2022-23 school year!
Bethel Public Schools Welcome New Teachers and Resource Officers
We would like to welcome our new teachers to the Bethel Public Schools. Our Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Brooks and our Director of Teaching and Learning, Michelle Rutledge have completed their orientation process. The Bethel Public Schools has a very rigorous selection process. We are excited by their level of energy and skills that they bring to the job.
Bernard's is HIRING bartenders and wait staff!
Bernard's award-winning French restaurant is hiring bartenders and wait staff. Please email Hannah at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you are interested in working in an extraordinary outdoor setting in the heart of Ridgefield!. Bernard's is located at 20...
Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive $250,000 to deliver children’s literacy programming
Thanks to the advocacy of Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy, SPEF - Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive a $250,000 earmark to deliver children’s literacy programming. SPEF is partnering with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) to provide Stamford educators, families, and students with books and literacy resources to empower and inspire a love of reading.
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance Honors Founding Chairman Howard Turner at September 10 Gala
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance Gala: A Night of Special Performances Honoring Howard Turner. On Saturday evening, September 10, 2022, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance (RCD) will host Monte Carlo Night Gala and honor the nonprofit dance studio's Founding Chairman of 20+ years, Howard Turner. RCD became the dance studio we all...
Meet the force for good behind Housatonic Habitat for Humanity: Diana Arfine talks building futures and thirty years of Blueprints and Blue Jeans
On September 22, Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will celebrate 30 years of building homes, community, and hope with a celebratory fundraising event at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The community where the nonprofit’s seeds were first planted. Here, we interview the force for good behind Housatonic Habitat, Diana Arfine....
Celebrate Peter Parley's Birthday at Little Red Schoolhouse Tomorrow with Lemonade and Cookies!
There will be lemonade and cookies at the Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane as the Ridgefield Historical Society celebrates Peter Parley (Samuel G. Goodrich), the 19th Century author of storybooks and textbooks for children, on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 4. Stop by to learn more about this...
Team Teddy 5k in Ridgefield to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The third annual Team Teddy 5k, to raise funds and awareness for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, is happening on Sunday, October 2, at 9am, at Barlow Mountain Elementary School. Registration donations for the run go directly to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), the leading advocacy, education, and research organization in the U.S. for Duchenne, founded by a mother of two boys with the diagnosis over 20 years ago. To learn more, register, or donate, please go to Team Teddy 5k.
September's Family Programs at New Canaan Library: Stories, Symphony, and Art
In Trenton Lee Stewart’s Mysterious Benedict Society books, children enroll to tackle a series of missions that only the most resourceful and creative children could complete. Creative and resourceful children, join us for a mystery art project. We will start each meeting with a riddle or puzzle needed to unlock the secret project. For 3rd-5th grades.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Life Coaching with Janet
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Life Coaching...
