ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Roasts Co-Hosts Dancing Skills Live on Air

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opgrx_0hTncA9G00

Good Morning America fans were witness to an awkward moment recently when Robin Roberts roasts her morning show cohost for his dancing skills. The comment was made during a live broadcast of the popular ABC morning news TV show. The intention behind the comment appeared to be lighthearted…however, things did get awkward for a bit.

Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Disses Weatherman Sam Champion’s Dancing Skills During A Live Broadcast

During the Tuesday, August 23 episode of the popular ABC news morning show, Robin Roberts and her cohost Sam Champion began a discussion about former One Direction singer Harry Styles. As the conversation begins, the morning news show personalities discuss how open the Don’t Worry Darling star is open about the need for adequate mental health awareness.

Sam Champion, who has been a fan favorite weatherman on the popular news show compared styles with the iconic Rolling Stones front-runner Mick Jagger. While making this comparison, Champion models some of Jager’s signature dance moves. However, Robin Roberts didn’t pick up on what the famous Weatherman was trying to do as he broke it down in front of the green screen.

Roberts immediately erupts into laughter as Champion continues to dance. The host then adds some chicken noises as Champion continues to show off his moves. It was a moment that – at its surface – appeared to be light-hearted. After all, the two have been working together on the Good Morning America stage for decades now. However, it’s not hard to pinpoint some awkwardness in the Tuesday morning exchange.

Fans Wonder About Tensions On Set After A Clip Of Roberts’ Own Dancing Emerges

One recent exchange has fans wondering if there aren’t tensions already present on the Good Morning America set. When commenting on a throwback 1984 clip of Robin Roberts dancing and singing, George Stephanopolous quips to Roberts “you were young and hungry, uh?”

“I needed the money George,” Robin Roberts responds in the exchange.

“I needed the money,” she quips. Then, Roberts reveals that her cohorts only know about the video because she mentioned it during a commercial break. A statement to which the pair’s other cohost, Laura Spencer responds, “Guess what, you shouldn’t have done that.”

However, Roberts wasn’t likely too embarrassed by this throwback clip as she later shared the hilarious video to her Instagram captioning the post with “Talk about waaaaay back Wednesday.”

“It was 1984,” the longtime Good Morning America host adds. “and yes @gstephanopoulos I was young and hungry!!”

Fans were quick to comment on this blast from the past promo. One warning George that what goes around comes around… “George wait till they find one with you,” the commenter quips.

“Hey,” another commenter says. “we’ve all got to start somewhere and look how far you’ve come.”

“The look on your face is priceless!” another fan exclaims.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Stuns Fans With Cryptic ‘Replacement’ Post

“Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee got fans interested with an Instagram story. Fans of the show are now wondering what the post meant. Zee shared a tweet to her story from Terrence Lee. The tweet said: “If you’re compromising your needs, lowering your standards, or trying to change your personality to make others happy, you’re headed in the wrong direction.” Zee added her own comment to the story as well, writing: “Feels so good to be slowly turning away from that wrong direction over time.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Mick Jagger
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals Her True Feelings About ‘Celebrity Wheel’

Wheel of Fortune premieres its milestone 40th season on Monday, September 12th. As always, fans are excited to welcome back game show stalwart Vanna White. However, ahead of the traditional show’s return, fans are also clamoring for an all-new season of Celebrity Wheel. And, with just a few weeks until her small screen return, Vanna White has revealed her true feelings about the Wheel of Fortune spinoff.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Worry Hoda Kotb is Leaving Show After Sharing Cryptic Post

Several days ago, TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb took to Instagram with a sweet photo of herself and her fellow host Savannah Guthrie embracing during a previous broadcast. While the post seemingly denies any rumors about the duo’s reported feud, Kotb’s caption has fans of the morning talk show worried about something else entirely. The TV personality’s caption seems to hint, for many fans, that she might just be leaving the show. Check it out.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Dance Moves#Abc#Rolling Stones#Champion
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin

As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why

As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Gets Pushed Away By Justin Sylvester After Getting Too Close: WATCH

Body language became the talk of the internet when TV host Justin Sylvester stepped onto the Today Show set with host Jenna Bush Hager the other day. On a Wednesday, August 10 episode of the hit NBC morning news show, Today host Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester were welcoming a chef guest onto the morning show to make some sticky roast chicken. However, things got a little sticky between the hosts when it appears that Sylvester pushes Bush Hager away after she gets too close in the clip.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
Outsider.com

Former Coach on ‘The Voice’ Could Face Eight Years in Jail in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira, the international superstar who coached on The Voice for two seasons, faces eight years in prison and a hefty fine if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Shakira declined a settlement deal this week offered by prosecutors in Spain. And since her refusal, prosecutors said they would seek a punishment of eight years plus two months in prison and a fine of up to 24.5 million Euros. The charges were in an indictment turned into a judge outside of Barcelona. The indictments were made public, Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Welcoming Back Longtime Former Character in Upcoming Episodes

Most shows hope to land just a few seasons to prove themselves as a pillar for the network, but General Hospital stands in a league of its own as Guinness World Records considers it to be the longest-running soap opera in production in America. When looking at the world stage, it sits third behind Coronation Street and The Archers. But for General Hospital, its time dominating television came with the most Daytime Emmy Awards with 14. First premiering in 1963, the series has over 15,000 episodes with a wide range of cast members. Among the star-studded cast was actress Emma Samms who made her debut on the soap opera 40 years ago in 1982. And while her character, Holly Sutton, has appeared on and off the show since then, it appears Samms is making a comeback.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

550K+
Followers
59K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy