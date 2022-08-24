Read full article on original website
HOAKIE
3d ago
Works fine when you have a scuba mask on and can see them coming. Most people bitten aren’t scuba diving & never see them coming.
joemomma
2d ago
that might work on a calm slow tiger shark, but when a bull shark charges, it is super fast and extremely fierce, you wouldn't stand a chance with trying to stiff arm the animal
Elizabeth Anderson
2d ago
I have a fool-proof way to prevent shark bites. In over 50 years Ive never been bit. My secret is....stay away from the water.
Original footage of vicious shark attack is so clear you can hear victim scream
Footage showing the terrifying moment a diver was attacked by a shark has been published on YouTube, and the victim can be heard screaming at the top of his lungs as the animal clamped down on his leg, filling the water with blood. The clip was captured in 2018 by...
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Luke Pascoe was rescued by his best friend after the shark sank its teeth into his leg.
SeaWorld responds after horrified guests share moment killer whales attack each other and 'blood soaks water'
SeaWorld has responded to shocking footage showing the moment killer whales appear to attack each other at one of its theme parks. You can watch the viral clip below:. The video captured by a visitor at the SeaWorld location in San Diego has been doing the rounds on social media after it was shared by the animal rights group PETA.
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows
A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
Drone footage captures moment 12 foot alligator attacks swimmer and clamps jaws around head
Shocking drone footage has emerged showing the moment a triathlete was attacked by a 12 foot alligator while swimming in Florida. You can watch below:. Thankfully, Juan Carlos La Verde - who goes by 'JC Defeats' - lived to tell the tale, but he didn't leave the attack unscathed as the gator clamped its jaws around his head.
Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying
At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
scitechdaily.com
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
SeaWorld trainer yelled ‘my neck’s broken’ after being body slammed by most dangerous orca
Earlier this month, shocking footage emerged showing the moment killer whales appeared to attack each other at SeaWorld, with the incident sparking fresh talks about the issues with marine park attractions. One such event that is doing the rounds relates to an incident in 1987 whereby a SeaWorld worker was...
People
'Unnerving' Drone Footage Shows How Sharks Creep Up on Unsuspecting Swimmers at the Beach
It was like a scene out of Jaws. Shocking drone footage captured in Florida shows swimmers merely feet away from what appears to be a shark as it creeps up behind them in the water. Robert Russ told FOX affiliate WOFL he and his brother filmed the stunning footage Thursday...
Great White Shark Filmed Circling Boat in Bloody Water: 'He's a Monster'
"Well at least you all could rest easy knowing he wasn't starving and on the hunt for boat morsels!" one commenter said.
Terrifying details emerge after boy, 10, mauled by 8ft shark while snorkeling off the US coast loses part of his leg
A BOY mauled by an eight-foot shark off the US coast has lost part of his leg as more terrifying details emerge. Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, was on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys when the horrific attack occurred over the weekend. State wildlife police confirmed that Jameson...
California woman catches suspected great white shark's flying leap on camera
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A California woman taking photos of whales off the coast of Pismo State Beach captured the moment a suspected great white shark made a flying leap into the air. Calli Brooks said she was at the beach for her son's junior lifeguard camp and was taking...
Horror pic shows boy just moments before he drowns in swimming pool as adults don’t notice him for over a minute
A HORROR pic shows a boy jumping into a swimming pool just moments before he drowned - without anyone noticing. The tragic youngster was submerged underwater for over a minute at the facility in the city of Lianyuan, China, on August 14. Despite diving into the water that was already...
WATCH: Massive Bear Drags Dead Baby Elk Up the Stairs at Yellowstone National Park
There are few things more intimidating in the outdoors than a big bear. It turns out that Yellowstone National Park has plenty of big bears. It’s always good to keep your head on a swivel and make sure you know what’s going on around you. Even at a national park, wildlife lurks around every corner and sometimes they encroach on what we assume are “human” areas.
Ancient Rome had a ‘gate to hell’ where most living beings suffocated to death while the priests remained unharmed
In 2011, the University of Salento discovered the exact location of the ancient ‘gateway to hell’ that was once the deadliest place one could. Dating back to more than 2000 years, this place suffocated many humans and animals. However, the human priests were left unharmed in this ancient town of Phrygia in present-day Turkey.
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
A Florida Keys man jumped in the water to retrieve a pool noodle. He soon needed help
He was found nearly one mile from his boat.
Mountain Lion Tries To Break Into Cabin, Stares Down Man Inside Like It’s Hunting Him
Talk about nightmare fuel. I mean, it’s one thing to have a predator size you up in the woods, that’s their territory. But, it almost seems a little disrespectful to have one trying to come right into your house. An apex predator being so aggressive that it comes...
