Manassas, VA

PHOTOS: $5,000 reward offered for information on deadly Virginia 7-Eleven shooting suspect

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Photos have been released and a reward is now being offered, in hopes that the public can assist in identifying the suspect involved in a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas.

Prince William County police responded to the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard in Manassas on Friday, Aug. 19 at 8:28 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

According to police, three male victims were approached on Friday evening by a man who spoke to them briefly before shooting multiple rounds towards them. Two victims were shot, one, fatally. The victim who died as a result of the shooting was identified as 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore. The other victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The third man was uninjured.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and got in a light-colored sedan shortly after the incident, according to police.

The suspect is described by police as a heavyset Hispanic man with short dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

The Violent Crimes Bureau is still actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

