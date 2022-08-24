ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton County, MI

WLUC

MSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Ontonagon County

BOHEMIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Calumet Post is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Friday. At about 3:45 a.m. Friday Aug. 26, troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on M-38 near FF1980 in Bohemia Township of Ontonagon County.
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI

