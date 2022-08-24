Read full article on original website
Related
abc10up.com
Excitement Grows in Copper Harbor as Lake Fanny Hooe Down 2 Kicks Off Two Day Festival
With so much going on this weekend in the Copper Country, don’t forget about Lake Fanny Hooe Down Two. The two day country music festival invites good times, great music and some beautiful scenery. The main stage for the concerts sits right on the lake, and is a sight to behold as the sun sets and the music plays.
WLUC
MSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Ontonagon County
BOHEMIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Calumet Post is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Friday. At about 3:45 a.m. Friday Aug. 26, troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on M-38 near FF1980 in Bohemia Township of Ontonagon County.
Comments / 0