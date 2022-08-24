Read full article on original website
‘Grimm’ Alum Sasha Roiz Checks Into ‘Chicago Med’
“Grimm” alum Sasha Roiz is heading to NBC’s “Chicago Med” for Season 8. The actor joins the show in a recurring guest star role as Jack Egan, who has been described as a multimillionaire renaissance man. Roiz previously starred on the network as Captain Sean Renard...
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins ‘The Boys’ Season 4 as Recurring Guest Star
It’s a “Supernatural” reunion! Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining the cast of “The Boys.”. The actor will join Season 4 of the Amazon Prime Video series as a recurring guest star. Details about Morgan’s character are being kept under wraps. Morgan has a long history...
‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO
HBO has renewed “House of the Dragon” for a second season. The epic fantasy is the first “Game of Thrones” spinoff to get the greenlight beyond the pilot stage at HBO. “House of the Dragon” debuted Sunday, Aug. 21, to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. The first episode has now been seen by more than 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data from HBO.
