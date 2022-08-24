HBO has renewed “House of the Dragon” for a second season. The epic fantasy is the first “Game of Thrones” spinoff to get the greenlight beyond the pilot stage at HBO. “House of the Dragon” debuted Sunday, Aug. 21, to the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. The first episode has now been seen by more than 20 million viewers across linear, On Demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S., based on a combination of Nielsen data and first party data from HBO.

