ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Comments / 5

Grootie Groot
3d ago

we used to be your neibor miklia u lived in the big white house next to the brown house if u need us to search as well we will be more and willing to help you I am under grootie Groot on fb

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

One dead in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Officers found a male victim near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Despite performing live-saving measures, the man did not survive his injuries. His identity is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lake, MI
City
Coopersville, MI
Coopersville, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wgvunews.org

Michigan State Police share video of daring rescue caught on tape

Michigan State Police Friday released dramatic dashboard camera footage of two civilians pulling an elderly woman out an overturned SUV on fire. The video shows two civilians, a Muskegon County Sheriff, and a Michigan State Police Trooper all coming to the rescue of a 73-year-old female driver. Authorities, say the...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought

A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Missing Person#The Michigan State Police#Msp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
msn.com

Michigan State Police stopping THC blood tests due to possible discrepancies

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan State Police have confirmed they have immediately stopped the processing of THC blood samples due to discrepancies. State Police issued a statement saying earlier this week a discrepancy was discovered in THC blood testing results in which the presence of CBD in a blood sample may have led to a positive result for THC.
MICHIGAN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
US 103.1

Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket

As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy