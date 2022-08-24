Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Southlake DPS seeing uptick in pool cleaner thefts
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Lock your gates. Turn on your cameras. Southlake Department of Public Safety is warning pool owners of a growing crime in the area – pool cleaner thefts. The department says Southlake police officers have responded to at least eight thefts since May 2022. These devices...
Double Oak mourning death of police sergeant
The Double Oak Police Department announced Friday morning that Sgt. Clint Murphy has died at the age of 50. Murphy was a 27-year police veteran, serving nearly eight years in Double Oak. No cause of death was given. “He was an outstanding supervisor and detective,” DOPD said in a statement....
Texas man uses Snapchat to publish images of women without consent, police say
A Fort Worth man was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa.
fox4news.com
Defense argues Arlington officer’s deadly force was justified
ARLINGTON, Texas - A jury determining whether a former Arlington police officer should be convicted of manslaughter for accidentally killing a woman will continue deliberations on Monday. Former Officer Ravinder Singh killed Margarita Brooks in 2019 during a welfare check. But she was not his intended target. He was firing...
keranews.org
Plano mayor calls viral racist video 'appalling'
Plano mayor John Muns said the video of a woman hurling racist slurs at a group of South Asian women outside a Plano restaurant was "appalling." Muns was with leaders of the city’s South Asian community for a presentation when the video of the confrontation went viral on social media.
thegarlandmessenger.com
Bad News for Garland Seniors
Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
TODAY.com
Shocking video shows bus driver save 2 children, father from Texas flooding
Amid the record-breaking rainfall in Texas on Monday, one Dallas Independent School District bus driver and her bus monitor made a heroic gesture to save two children and their father. Simone Edmond, a DISD bus driver, and Tekendria Valentine, a bus monitor, were called by dispatch to pick up another...
dallasexpress.com
Local Cyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run
A North Texas cyclist died after a hit-and-run incident Wednesday night in Arlington. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services. On Thursday afternoon, investigators from the Arlington Police Department were reviewing surveillance footage to identify the suspected driving the vehicle, police said. The incident...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail
Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
Prosper community rallying behind teen now in ICU after accident at cheer practice
PLANO, Texas — The Prosper community is now circling support for a 15-year-old high school student in intensive care after a sudden cheer accident earlier this week. Per her family, Haylee Alexander was rushed to Medical City Plano after an accident in her competitive cheer gym Monday night. Alexander's...
KTEN.com
Three injured in Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Students Walk Out of Class Over New Anti-LGBTQ School Policies
Just before lunch Friday about 100 students at Grapevine High School walked out of school, angry with new district policies which limit how teachers and students can talk about LGBTQ issues and content taught in school. "They say the school is a safe place for all as they actively make...
Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements. One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles. Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Distributing More Emergency Rental Assistance Funds
People in the city of Dallas who are struggling to pay rent can apply for help. The Dallas Housing Authority said it’s received another $19 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and is taking more applications for emergency rental assistance. “I think there is probably a popular...
Texas man fires weapon into Wendy's after arguing about his drive-through order
A man in the Dallas area who wasn’t the happiest with his drive-through order decided to take a step up from leaving a nasty comment on Yelp, instead taking out a firearm and shooting into the restaurant.
klif.com
Federal Judge in Fort Worth Nixes Texas Law Banning 18-20 From Buying Guns
Texas (WBAP/IKLIF) – A federal judge in Fort Worth says that the Lone Star State cannot prohibit 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman cited the Second Amendment in his decision Thursday. Pittman said the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old.
fox4news.com
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times
A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
LISD reclaims title on Forbes list as one of the best places to work in Texas
Lewisville ISD has again been ranked as one of the best places to work in Texas — coming in No. 1 among DFW area school districts and No. 2 among all school districts in the state — in Forbes‘ annual “America’s Best-in-State Employers” list.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Off-Duty Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Drunken Driving
A Fort Worth police officer was arrested and accused of drunken driving after his car left the roadway Wednesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called after a driver left the roadway at about 4:40 p.m. Responding officers identified off-duty Fort Worth police officer...
