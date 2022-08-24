ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Southlake DPS seeing uptick in pool cleaner thefts

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Lock your gates. Turn on your cameras. Southlake Department of Public Safety is warning pool owners of a growing crime in the area – pool cleaner thefts. The department says Southlake police officers have responded to at least eight thefts since May 2022. These devices...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Defense argues Arlington officer’s deadly force was justified

ARLINGTON, Texas - A jury determining whether a former Arlington police officer should be convicted of manslaughter for accidentally killing a woman will continue deliberations on Monday. Former Officer Ravinder Singh killed Margarita Brooks in 2019 during a welfare check. But she was not his intended target. He was firing...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prosper, TX
Prosper, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
keranews.org

Plano mayor calls viral racist video 'appalling'

Plano mayor John Muns said the video of a woman hurling racist slurs at a group of South Asian women outside a Plano restaurant was "appalling." Muns was with leaders of the city’s South Asian community for a presentation when the video of the confrontation went viral on social media.
PLANO, TX
thegarlandmessenger.com

Bad News for Garland Seniors

Located at Sixth and Avenue A in downtown Garland, the Senior Activity Center seems to have. been abandoned. The Veterans Tribute Garden, adjacent to the building, is overgrown and the. Vietnam Memorial is now sitting in a parking space in the parking lot. It was our understanding. that the SAC...
GARLAND, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Cyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run

A North Texas cyclist died after a hit-and-run incident Wednesday night in Arlington. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services. On Thursday afternoon, investigators from the Arlington Police Department were reviewing surveillance footage to identify the suspected driving the vehicle, police said. The incident...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Veteran#Police Academy#Guns#Friendship#Prosper High School#Phs#Hays Middle School#Anna Police Department
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions Continues to Fail

Although Dallas has been trying to eliminate homeless and vagrant “encampments” for quite some time, they can still be found under various expressways and in vacant areas around the city. Data shows the number of homeless and vagrant individuals is increasing. The Office of Homeless Solutions is the...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Three injured in Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
SHERMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Distributing More Emergency Rental Assistance Funds

People in the city of Dallas who are struggling to pay rent can apply for help. The Dallas Housing Authority said it’s received another $19 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and is taking more applications for emergency rental assistance. “I think there is probably a popular...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Federal Judge in Fort Worth Nixes Texas Law Banning 18-20 From Buying Guns

Texas (WBAP/IKLIF) – A federal judge in Fort Worth says that the Lone Star State cannot prohibit 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman cited the Second Amendment in his decision Thursday. Pittman said the Second Amendment does not specify an age limit and protects adults under 21 years old.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened earlier this month while the victim was on the job. Carlos Valdez, 28, is behind bars at Tarrant County Correctional Center. He’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times

A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
PROSPER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Off-Duty Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Drunken Driving

A Fort Worth police officer was arrested and accused of drunken driving after his car left the roadway Wednesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called after a driver left the roadway at about 4:40 p.m. Responding officers identified off-duty Fort Worth police officer...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy