Oklahoma City, OK

OKCFD Battling Commercial Fire In NW OKC

By News 9
 3 days ago
Oklahoma City firefighters are battling a fire on the city's northwest side.

The fire was reported near Northwest 23rd Street and North Utah Avenue.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire Wednesday afternoon.

Pilot Jim Gardner said a roof on the structure has collapsed, but no one was reported to be in the building at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Oklahoma City, OK
