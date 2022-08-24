Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Taco Song Competition; Hot dog flavored popsicles
Sunrise Sports: Wahine play Texas A&M, Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame induction. The Rainbow Wahine open the season against Texas A&M. UH soccer wins. And the newest class is inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame. Business News: Jobless claims (by island) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Howard breaks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moananuiākea
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Jobless claims (by island)
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Maui singer to perform live on AGT, Journey tickets to go on sale
Jason Momoa is holding a casting call on Kauai for a new project called "Yenedakine." The Green is also performing at the UH season opener against Vanderbilt. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
Lantern festival during sunset on the Kohala Coast
Fairmont Orchid is hosting a floating lantern festival. The festival will take place along the Kohala Coast of Hawaii island.
Hawaii travel prices expected to drop in coming months
Summer is coming to a close, which means children are back in a school and demand for travel is dropping.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Foodbank to hold annual donation drive as need grows amid inflation
With food running out, kayaker changes route to Hawaii
For the 45-year-old father, this is his biggest adventure to date. He’s spent the last four years preparing for it. Technical issues and limitations cut his adventure short last year.
bigislandnow.com
New Heights: Cop on Top Returns to Raise Funds And Awareness For Special Olympics Hawai‘i
It takes dedication, effort and sweat — and they have all of them in abundance. Customers of Walmart and the Waiākea Center in Hilo on Thursday, Aug. 25, were greeted by a site they haven’t seen in two years. Atop 15-foot scaffolding, off-duty officers of the Hawai‘i Police Department collected donations while athletes and others did the same from below to take raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i to new heights as part of Cop on Top.
mauinow.com
Marriott “voluntourism” project helps with fishpond restoration on Maui
As part of Marriott International’s Insurance and Financial Services Forum held on Maui, Aug. 22 to 24, Meet Hawai‘i sponsored a mālama-focused voluntourism project in Kīhei. Sixty attendees, including Marriott executives, hoteliers and customers, helped with restoration efforts at Kō‘ie‘ie Fishpond in South Maui. This was...
Over $10K of fish donated to Hawaii Foodbank
The United Fishing Agency recently donated approximately 4,000 pounds or $10,161.90 of locally caught fish to Hawaii Foodbank, a statewide non-profit that provides food to those in need.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Paid + Surge Parking | Ala Moana Shopping Center | End Of An Era
We all know that parking in Waikiki is at a premium and it’s harder and harder to find free parking in Waikiki. Well, the situation is about to get worse, probably a lot worse. I guess we should have seen this coming, but we were caught off-guard. We find it a sad ending to an era for us at least, of free parking during the day at Ala Moana Shopping Center.
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIVE: City prosecutor discusses indictment in deadly North Shore crash
Emerging from the pandemic: Here are some back-to-school self-care tips for students. Despite ‘close-to-normal’ school year, experts say mental health fallout from pandemic remains. Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade winds easing for Sunday, lighter for the new work week
Trade wind speeds will ease up slightly for Sunday, with showers focusing on windward and mauka areas during the overnight hours. The winds will become lighter Monday and Tuesday, setting up another round of afternoon sea breezes, with possible cloud buildups and pop-up showers for interior and leeward sections of the islands. Trade winds should rebuild Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In Hawaii’s SPED classrooms, teachers and students alike are still playing catch-up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jeffrey Bednar watched his son on the autism spectrum struggle with distance learning during the pandemic. “It was heartbreaking and stressful simultaneously,” Bednar said. “You know, as a parent, but I think as a man in particular, we want to try to fix things. And not...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Kailua-Kona on Friday. The Hawaii County Fire Department said the fire at the Kupuna Street home started around 8:20 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.
