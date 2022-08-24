ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Taco Song Competition; Hot dog flavored popsicles

Sunrise Sports: Wahine play Texas A&M, Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame induction. The Rainbow Wahine open the season against Texas A&M. UH soccer wins. And the newest class is inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moananuiākea

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Moananuiākea
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Jobless claims (by island)

Business News: Jobless claims (by island)
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Maui singer to perform live on AGT, Journey tickets to go on sale

Jason Momoa is holding a casting call on Kauai for a new project called "Yenedakine." The Green is also performing at the UH season opener against Vanderbilt. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
MUSIC
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Foodbank to hold annual donation drive as need grows amid inflation

Hawaii Foodbank to hold annual donation drive as need grows amid inflation
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

New Heights: Cop on Top Returns to Raise Funds And Awareness For Special Olympics Hawai‘i

It takes dedication, effort and sweat — and they have all of them in abundance. Customers of Walmart and the Waiākea Center in Hilo on Thursday, Aug. 25, were greeted by a site they haven’t seen in two years. Atop 15-foot scaffolding, off-duty officers of the Hawai‘i Police Department collected donations while athletes and others did the same from below to take raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i to new heights as part of Cop on Top.
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Marriott “voluntourism” project helps with fishpond restoration on Maui

As part of Marriott International’s Insurance and Financial Services Forum held on Maui, Aug. 22 to 24, Meet Hawai‘i sponsored a mālama-focused voluntourism project in Kīhei. Sixty attendees, including Marriott executives, hoteliers and customers, helped with restoration efforts at Kō‘ie‘ie Fishpond in South Maui. This was...
TRAVEL
BEAT OF HAWAII

Paid + Surge Parking | Ala Moana Shopping Center | End Of An Era

We all know that parking in Waikiki is at a premium and it’s harder and harder to find free parking in Waikiki. Well, the situation is about to get worse, probably a lot worse. I guess we should have seen this coming, but we were caught off-guard. We find it a sad ending to an era for us at least, of free parking during the day at Ala Moana Shopping Center.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIVE: City prosecutor discusses indictment in deadly North Shore crash

Emerging from the pandemic: Here are some back-to-school self-care tips for students. Despite ‘close-to-normal’ school year, experts say mental health fallout from pandemic remains. Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

‘Our entire water network is at risk’: Aiona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for action went out for a proactive response to prevent full contamination from the Red Hill Facility. Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona and State Rep. Bob McDermott said not enough is being done by local officials to protect Oahu’s water system. At a news conference Thursday, Aiona and McDermott question why […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade winds easing for Sunday, lighter for the new work week

Trade wind speeds will ease up slightly for Sunday, with showers focusing on windward and mauka areas during the overnight hours. The winds will become lighter Monday and Tuesday, setting up another round of afternoon sea breezes, with possible cloud buildups and pop-up showers for interior and leeward sections of the islands. Trade winds should rebuild Wednesday.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigators seek cause of blaze that engulfed 2-story Hawaii Island home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a two-story home in Kailua-Kona on Friday. The Hawaii County Fire Department said the fire at the Kupuna Street home started around 8:20 p.m. They say the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.
KAILUA-KONA, HI

