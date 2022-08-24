ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 3

Mary Mac
3d ago

Most worrisome part is that Queens Grant is near some heavily wooded areas, including the Piedmont Environmental Center. I pray somebody spots her.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

1 person injured in overnight shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an overnight shooting near Manly and Thurmond streets that left one person injured. According to a news release, officers were called to West 24th and North Cherry streets at 12:39 a.m. in regards to a shooting. Police said they found one man who had been shot in the calf inside a vehicle upon arrival. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury for treatment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS 17

NC missing persons case leads to 2 teens found dead

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys were found dead in Graham on Thursday after an 18-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital, according to a Graham Police Department news release. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of East Hanover Road when they were told about gunshots being fired. Also at […]
GRAHAM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: Arrests made in deadly shooting on Ansonia Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have arrested and charged two men in the shooting death of 20-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, according to a news release. Police were called to Hernandez-Mariche's home on Ansonia Street back in May after he was shot and killed in his backyard. On Friday, police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
FOX8 News

2 killed in fatal Winston-Salem crash on US-52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGH) — Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 1:23 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to US-52 South near Ziglar Road after getting reports of a vehicle collision. Investigators say that a 1997 Dodge pick-up truck, driven by Elizabeth Goins, 30, and a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wxii 12 News#Blockhouse Court#Guilford County Ems#Ncshp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
FOX8 News

Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy