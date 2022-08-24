Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their impressive start to the season as they travel to newly promoted Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this afternoon.While Spurs have not hit the levels many have expected them to so far this season, they are picking up results under Antonio Conte and have collected seven points from nine so far.Harry Kane has scored decisive goals in the recent draw at Chelsea and last weekend’s narrow win over Wolves, while Nottingham Forest conceded late on to be denied at Everton.Steve Cooper’s side have brought in 16 new players this summer but his...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO