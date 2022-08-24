Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Ansonia police: Abducted woman and infant daughter found safe
ANSONIA — A man abducted a woman and her infant daughter from High Street on Saturday, police said. Galylea Perez and her 6-month-old daughter, Eliana Lopez, were abducted by Joshua Lopez, 23, around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police said around 8:30 p.m. that Perez and her...
Register Citizen
How to reduce the risk of school violence? Stamford police say parents are key
STAMFORD — With school set to start Monday, Stamford police and school officials attempted to quell concerns about school safety. During an hour-long webinar titled “Reducing the Risk of School Violence” that included the description “an active shooter awareness session,” officials spoke about the causes of school attacks, and how parents and members in the community can play a hand in preventing them.
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden dump truck driver rammed Farmington cop car in escape attempt
FARMINGTON — A Hamden man was driving a dump truck from the landscaping company where he worked when he led police on a chase through town and rammed into one of their cruisers multiple times while trying to avoid a felony arrest warrant, documents show. Michael J. Apuzzo, 33,...
Register Citizen
Milford police: Two men use replica firearm to rob victim
MILFORD — Police say they’re searching for two men who committed armed robbery with a replica firearm on Meadowside Road on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Milford police said they responded to a robbery at 109 Meadowside Road, where two Black men had held a victim at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm” while the victim was in a vehicle. The suspects stole a bag belonging to the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.
Register Citizen
Police: New London man caught with ‘ghost gun’ after fight
NEW LONDON — A city man was arrested Friday night after he was caught with a “ghost gun,” according to police. Officers responded to a Connecticut Avenue residence around 9:30 p.m. for a reported disturbance, New London Police Capt. Matthew Galante said. Police found two men fighting,...
Register Citizen
Second man arrested in Hartford deadly double shooting of sleeping women in apartment, police say
HARTFORD — Police have made a second arrest in the February shooting of two sleeping women, one of whom died. Ty-Jeir McCray, 19, of Prospect Street in Vernon, was arrested on a warrant Thursday at state Superior Court in Hartford, where he was scheduled to appear on unrelated charges, police said. He was charged with murder; murder during the commission of a felony; first-degree assault with a firearm and first-degree robbery, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man charged in fatal apartment shooting
HARTFORD — Police say a man who shot two people, one fatally, has been apprehended more than two weeks after the crimes occurred. Benjamin White, 35, was taken into custody Thursday by the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the Hartford Police Emergency Response Team, according to police. He has been charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $2 million.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police officer justified for shooting fleeing driver, report shows
BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer was justified in his use of force when he fired into a car last year during a traffic stop, a report released Friday concluded. The report from the office of state Inspector General Robert Devlin states the driver reversed the car during the stop in the area of Main and Catherine streets the night of June 15, 2021. The car struck four vehicles, before accelerating forward and veering toward Bridgeport Officer Carlos Vazquez, according to the report.
Register Citizen
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
Register Citizen
Warrant: ‘Heavily intoxicated’ Farmington man sped through red light before killing teen
FARMINGTON — A 21-year-old local man was driving up to 80 mph with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit when he ran a red light and crashed into a 17-year-old driver this summer, according to his arrest warrant. The teenage driver, Luke Roux, of Farmington,...
Register Citizen
Greenwich police: ‘No evidence’ of criminal behavior in ‘suspicious’ white van
GREENWICH — Police found the driver of a white van involved in a “suspicious incident” in Old Greenwich Monday afternoon involving an adolescent girl and determined there was no crime or criminal intent behind the encounter. Officers were called around 3 p.m. to Sound Beach Avenue and...
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release
NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
Register Citizen
Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say
ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
Register Citizen
Norwalk woman’s charges dropped, accused of stabbing man in eye with his cane
STAMFORD — The state dropped a felony assault charge against a Norwalk woman accused of stabbing a man in the eye with a cane. Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Moran said on Thursday that the state would nolle the first-degree assault charge against Heidi Johnson, citing a 2017 evaluation that determined the 56-year-old was “incompetent” and could not be restored to competency to face trial.
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop
EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
Register Citizen
Bloomfield man gets more than 6 years in prison after caught with 114 grams of crack, prosecutors say
BLOOMFIELD — A town man was sentenced Thursday to more than six years in federal prison after he was caught with crack cocaine and a stolen handgun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. Jaime Holt, 39, was sentenced to 76 months in prison after pleading guilty...
Register Citizen
Hartford police: Man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times
HARTFORD — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday, police say. Hartford police said they responded to the area of 755 Main St. at around 8:22 p.m. on Saturday and found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim, who was alert and conscious, was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Register Citizen
Labor officials end probe into Vazzano restaurants, levy more penalties
MONROE — The state’s year-and-a-half probe into labor violations within John Vazzano’s local restaurant empire has wrapped up, with officials Friday announcing nearly $16,000 in recovered back wages and penalties levied against a fifth establishment, Vazzy’s Osteria in Monroe. That brings the overall financial hit from...
Register Citizen
Body found in Burr Pond State Park ID’d, authorities say
TORRINGTON — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a body found in Burr Pond State Park Thursday has been identified. The victim is a 76-year-old Torrington woman, according to DEEP. Her cause of death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, DEEP said. However, spokesman Paul Copleman said public safety is not a concern at this time, adding both the state park and boat launch have been reopened.
Register Citizen
Video shows accused Manchester mall shooter arriving and fleeing on CT bus
MANCHESTER — Security camera footage shows the man police say shot a mall security guard fleeing the scene about an hour later on a Connecticut public transit bus. The state Department of Transportation has released video footage from the CTtransit buses that Manchester police said Richard LaPlante, 30, took to and from The Shoppes at Buckland Hills last Friday.
