Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday morning.
Staffing, hospital bed shortages among top concerns of doctors due to COVID-19
Health professionals with the University of Kansas Health System discussed the state of COVID-19 in the Kansas City area Wednesday morning.
EXPLAINER: Five new Missouri laws to know that take effect Sunday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A series of bills approved in Missouri take effect Sunday, Aug. 28 as laws. Here's a closer look into five new prominent state laws, addressing health, public safety and other issues. HB 1878 – Voter ID. Voters will need a photo ID to cast...
To attract more developers, Kansas City changes its affordable housing ordinance — again
Just 19 months after passing a new housing ordinance aimed at requiring developers to offer “extremely affordable” housing, the Kansas City Council has decided it hasn’t worked. On Aug. 18, the council voted 9-4 to change the ordinance, with council members Heather Hall, Brandon Ellington, Eric Bunch and Andrea Bough voting no. Now there is […] The post To attract more developers, Kansas City changes its affordable housing ordinance — again appeared first on The Beacon.
Independence Ave. Bridge claims another semi, neighbors want city to do more
Neighbors in the Old Northeast neighborhood complain they’re tired of this. Some blame the drivers. Others want the city to do more.
'Clear the Shelters' aims to help adopts animals in Kansas City area
Animal shelters in Kansas City are among those across the country partnering in an effort to "clear the shelters."
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon. An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two lanes...
Missouri declines help from summer meals program; Gov. Parson defends decision
The Summer Food Service Program provides grab-and-go meals for students in need during the summer break in 49 of 50 states. Missouri was the only state to opt out of the program, according to exclusive analysis released Tuesday by NBC News.
Frontier expands flights offering cheaper options from Kansas City
Frontier Airlines expands non-stop service from Phoenix to Kansas City and nine other airports.
Kansas City-area experts give advice on what to do with inherited items
Whether you inherit items from a family member who’s passed away or from a business that’s closed, the experts at Mockingbird Estate Sales and Auctions say you have options.
Woman asks for help from city officials for problem property along Truman Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman says a city dump truck came to clean up trash from a property just steps away from her house after contacting KMBC 9 Investigates for help. Deborah White emailed KMBC about a property along Truman road, saying she needed help, after hitting roadblocks with the property owner and city leaders.
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
Jackson County child case workers are 'swamped and drowning' amid staff shortage
With almost 900 children in foster care and only 19 case workers, families in Jackson County receive less visitation time while social work takes an emotional toll on overwhelmed employees. Laura Ziegler, KCUR's community engagement editor, reported on the issue. Ziegler found that biological parents fight for time with their...
Want more love about Kansas City? Here are our strangest claims to fame
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Kansas City is known for a lot of things. Our fountains rival Rome’s. We’re a cradle of jazz. Our sports teams win national championships. The local barbeque culture competes with any in the nation.
Amazon sortation center opens in Liberty
The 500,000-square-foot facility in the Liberty Commerce Center will be a Midwestern hub to help route packages throughout the country.
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
1 person dead in Thursday evening traffic crash in Kansas City
A traffic crash killed one person Thursday evening in Kansas City, Missouri. The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.
