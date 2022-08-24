Read full article on original website
Complex
Metro Boomin Opens Up About Recent Death of His Mother
Metro Boomin opened up about the recent death of his mother. The Atlanta producer took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share how his mother’s passing has impacted his life. Back in June, Metro’s mother, Leslie Wayne, was reportedly killed in Atlanta by the producer’s stepfather, before he then committed suicide.
Complex
Meek Mill Responds to Jay-Z Rapping They ‘Could Never Beef’ in Showstopping Verse on DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’
DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did arrived at midnight, and with it came a much-hyped Jay-Z verse on the title track alongside Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy. After strong sixteens from fellow legends Rozay and Weezy, Jay pops up at the 2:45 mark to relentlessly...
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Tells Yung Miami She Thinks Fans Encourage Beef Between Female Artists
On the latest episode of Yung Miami’s interview show Caresha Please, Megan Thee Stallion has suggested that fans will often attempt to instigate beefs between female artists. At around the 19-minute mark of the interview, as seen above, the City Girls rapper asked Megan what it was like to...
Complex
Quavo and Takeoff Share “Big Stunna” Song and Video f/ Birdman
The Bando Babies are back at it again. “Big Stunna”—appropriately featuring Birdman—is the latest song from Quavo and Takeoff, collectively known as Unc & Phew, a reference to their family ties. The two unveiled the moniker in May, along with their first track together, “Hotel Lobby.” They returned two months later with the Gucci Mane-assisted “Us vs. Them.”
Complex
TDE Signees Ray Vaughn and Isaiah Rashad Team Up for “Dawg House”
Long Beach native and Top Dawg Entertainment signee Ray Vaughn has teamed up with his labelmate Isaiah Rashad for his smooth new track, “Dawg House.”. The slick but brief track sees the two rappers flaunt their chemistry, perfectly completing the subdued production by Rory Behr. “Dawg House” follows the release of “Mannequin” back in June, which featured the young rapper getting more introspective before dipping into a higher register to match the switch from a more stripped-back beat to something more manic. Prior to that he also released “Picking Cherries,” and all three tracks have seen him go for a distinctive approach unlike the last.
Complex
Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album ‘God Did’ f/ Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Lil Baby, SZA, Travis Scott, and More
After weeks of anticipation stoked by motivational speeches galore, DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did has finally arrived, laced with features from Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake (twice), Lil Baby (also twice), SZA, Lil Wayne, Eminem, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Gunna, City Girls, Kodak Black, Future, Jadakiss, Juice WRLD, Latto, Roddy Ricch, Buju Banton, Vory, and more, including production by Dr. Dre.
The nurse who braids hair
Brooke Johns, an ER nurse from Las Vegas brushes and braids her patients hair on her day off.
Complex
Red Bull Announces Rick Ross Concert With All-Black Orchestra
Rick Ross and Red Bull Symphonic have announced a special concert at the Atlanta Symphony Hall that will see the rapper perform with an all-Black orchestra. The concert marks the U.S. debut of Red Bull’s Symphonic series, with Rozay set to deliver some of his biggest hits with the backing of Orchestra Noir. Offering up a fresh take on his discography, the 50-person orchestra is led by conductor Jason Ikeem Rodgers. Alongside Ross’ performance, there will be an intermission from SAINTED and award-winning violinist Mapy. The show will take place on November 4.
Complex
Lil Tjay Releases Video for First Post-Shooting Track “Beat the Odds”
Lil Tjay was hospitalized following a shooting back in June, and he’s already back with his first new material since offering fans an update on his condition. Entitled “Beat the Odds,” the track sees the 21-year-old directly address his shooting, with cover art featuring him presumably recording his vocals from what looks to be a hospital bed. Initial reports following the shooting didn’t paint a hopeful picture, but Tjay is on the mend and has made a recovery in the months since. It’s unclear if “Beat the Odds” is the first single from a larger project, or a triumphant one-off return.
Complex
Notorious B.I.G. Mural Vandalized in Brooklyn
The NYPD is looking to track down the vandal responsible for defacing a Notorious B.I.G. mural in Brooklyn. As reported by CBS News, a Biggie mural located at the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill was vandalized on Friday, as someone spray painted the rapper’s face and wrote the words “East Coast” across the painting.
Complex
Ginuwine Addresses Becoming a Meme After Video of His Dance Moves Go Viral
Ginuwine is getting roasted for his dance moves, after footage of the R&B legend dancing at one of his concerts made the rounds on social media. In a series of viral tweets, fans poked fun at Ginuwine, with one person comparing him to Family Guy’s hypersexual character Quagmire. In another tweet, Ginuwine was photoshopped dancing in line next to Michael Jackson in the King of Pop’s iconic “Thriller” music video.
Complex
Watch Young Guru Dissect Jay-Z’s Guest Verse on DJ Khaled’s “God Did”
Ever since DJ Khaled dropped his 13th studio album God Did on Friday, hip-hop fans haven’t stopped discussing the LP’s title track, which is highlighted by a scene-stealing guest verse from Jay-Z. Hov’s most trusted sound engineer Young Guru, who’s been working with Jay since the turn of...
Complex
AELIZA Flips The Conversation For New ‘Extrospect’ Collection
JAELIZA has just launched its Extrospect collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Based on the brand’s debut collection, AELIZA now flips the conversation with an offering that builds on the idea of making sense of the world in front of you. “We’re faced with two choices: to confront or to escape,”...
Complex
Quavo to Star in Action Thriller ‘Takeover’ Alongside Billy Zane
After it was announced in April that Quavo will star in a new action thriller film called Takeover, new details have emerged about the movie, including that the Migos rapper will star alongside Titanic actor Billy Zane. Per Variety, Zane will star as Gamal Akopyan, the head of an international...
Complex
Lil Baby Gives James Harden $250,000 as a Birthday Gift
Lil Baby had to show his friend James Harden some major love for his birthday. On Friday, Harden turned 33. He celebrated his birthday by inviting some friends to join him on a yacht. A video circulating social media shows him receiving a (fake?) birthday cake and throwing it into the ocean.
Complex
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for DJ Khaled and JID’s Albums
They didn’t believe in DJ Khaled, but the fans did. Coming off his thirteenth studio album, God Did, DJ Khaled is projected to have another No. 1 album. According to Hits Daily Double, the master marketer is set to move 105,000 to 115,000. If Khaled stays on track, he...
Complex
BNXN Drops ‘Bad Since ‘97’ EP f/ Wizkid, Olamide & Wande Coal
Rising Afrobeats star BNXN (fka Buju) has just released his new EP, Bad Since ‘97, featuring some of the biggest names in the genre, including Wizkid, Olamide, and more. The singer-songwriter built a name for himself primarily off of features, with his inimitable vocals and consistently catchy hooks earning him the title of “king of melodies and hooks” by fans. 2021 saw the artist, born Daniel Benson, feature on two major Afrobeats singles that year: “Mood” with Wizkid, and “Feeling” with Ladipoe.
Complex
Man Gets Chip Implanted in Arm to Unlock Tesla
A Detroit man doesn’t need a key to drive his car after having a chip implanted in his arm that has the power to unlock his Tesla, CNN reports. Brandon Dalaly, a tech-enthusiast from metro Detroit, is making headlines due to his ability to unlock his car with the wave of his hand. He spoke to Fox 2 Detroit about deciding to have the chip implanted.
Complex
Charm La’Donna On Turning Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers’ Into Movement
Charm La’Donna is one of the most accomplished choreographers in the game. In 2022 alone, La’Donna, who is the protégé of choreographer Fatima Robinson (Michael Jackson, Aaliyah), has led choreography for the tours of Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Lil Baby and Chris Brown’s, to name a few.
Complex
Bugzy Malone & Mist Crank Up The “Energy” On New Banger
The past couple of years have been non-stop for Bugzy Malone and Mist. The former has secured his place in Hollywood, thanks to a breakout appearance in Guy Ritchie’s film, The Gentleman, and the latter now has his own BBC motor show, so we haven’t had much new music from either camp lately. That all changes today, however, as they present the visuals for their new collaboration, “Energy”.
