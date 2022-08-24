Long Beach native and Top Dawg Entertainment signee Ray Vaughn has teamed up with his labelmate Isaiah Rashad for his smooth new track, “Dawg House.”. The slick but brief track sees the two rappers flaunt their chemistry, perfectly completing the subdued production by Rory Behr. “Dawg House” follows the release of “Mannequin” back in June, which featured the young rapper getting more introspective before dipping into a higher register to match the switch from a more stripped-back beat to something more manic. Prior to that he also released “Picking Cherries,” and all three tracks have seen him go for a distinctive approach unlike the last.

