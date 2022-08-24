ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Complex

Metro Boomin Opens Up About Recent Death of His Mother

Metro Boomin opened up about the recent death of his mother. The Atlanta producer took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share how his mother’s passing has impacted his life. Back in June, Metro’s mother, Leslie Wayne, was reportedly killed in Atlanta by the producer’s stepfather, before he then committed suicide.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Quavo and Takeoff Share “Big Stunna” Song and Video f/ Birdman

The Bando Babies are back at it again. “Big Stunna”—appropriately featuring Birdman—is the latest song from Quavo and Takeoff, collectively known as Unc & Phew, a reference to their family ties. The two unveiled the moniker in May, along with their first track together, “Hotel Lobby.” They returned two months later with the Gucci Mane-assisted “Us vs. Them.”
CELEBRITIES
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
Complex

TDE Signees Ray Vaughn and Isaiah Rashad Team Up for “Dawg House”

Long Beach native and Top Dawg Entertainment signee Ray Vaughn has teamed up with his labelmate Isaiah Rashad for his smooth new track, “Dawg House.”. The slick but brief track sees the two rappers flaunt their chemistry, perfectly completing the subdued production by Rory Behr. “Dawg House” follows the release of “Mannequin” back in June, which featured the young rapper getting more introspective before dipping into a higher register to match the switch from a more stripped-back beat to something more manic. Prior to that he also released “Picking Cherries,” and all three tracks have seen him go for a distinctive approach unlike the last.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album ‘God Did’ f/ Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Lil Baby, SZA, Travis Scott, and More

After weeks of anticipation stoked by motivational speeches galore, DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did has finally arrived, laced with features from Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake (twice), Lil Baby (also twice), SZA, Lil Wayne, Eminem, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Gunna, City Girls, Kodak Black, Future, Jadakiss, Juice WRLD, Latto, Roddy Ricch, Buju Banton, Vory, and more, including production by Dr. Dre.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Red Bull Announces Rick Ross Concert With All-Black Orchestra

Rick Ross and Red Bull Symphonic have announced a special concert at the Atlanta Symphony Hall that will see the rapper perform with an all-Black orchestra. The concert marks the U.S. debut of Red Bull’s Symphonic series, with Rozay set to deliver some of his biggest hits with the backing of Orchestra Noir. Offering up a fresh take on his discography, the 50-person orchestra is led by conductor Jason Ikeem Rodgers. Alongside Ross’ performance, there will be an intermission from SAINTED and award-winning violinist Mapy. The show will take place on November 4.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
Benny The Butcher
Complex

Lil Tjay Releases Video for First Post-Shooting Track “Beat the Odds”

Lil Tjay was hospitalized following a shooting back in June, and he’s already back with his first new material since offering fans an update on his condition. Entitled “Beat the Odds,” the track sees the 21-year-old directly address his shooting, with cover art featuring him presumably recording his vocals from what looks to be a hospital bed. Initial reports following the shooting didn’t paint a hopeful picture, but Tjay is on the mend and has made a recovery in the months since. It’s unclear if “Beat the Odds” is the first single from a larger project, or a triumphant one-off return.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Notorious B.I.G. Mural Vandalized in Brooklyn

The NYPD is looking to track down the vandal responsible for defacing a Notorious B.I.G. mural in Brooklyn. As reported by CBS News, a Biggie mural located at the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill was vandalized on Friday, as someone spray painted the rapper’s face and wrote the words “East Coast” across the painting.
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Ginuwine Addresses Becoming a Meme After Video of His Dance Moves Go Viral

Ginuwine is getting roasted for his dance moves, after footage of the R&B legend dancing at one of his concerts made the rounds on social media. In a series of viral tweets, fans poked fun at Ginuwine, with one person comparing him to Family Guy’s hypersexual character Quagmire. In another tweet, Ginuwine was photoshopped dancing in line next to Michael Jackson in the King of Pop’s iconic “Thriller” music video.
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

Quavo to Star in Action Thriller ‘Takeover’ Alongside Billy Zane

After it was announced in April that Quavo will star in a new action thriller film called Takeover, new details have emerged about the movie, including that the Migos rapper will star alongside Titanic actor Billy Zane. Per Variety, Zane will star as Gamal Akopyan, the head of an international...
MOVIES
Complex

Lil Baby Gives James Harden $250,000 as a Birthday Gift

Lil Baby had to show his friend James Harden some major love for his birthday. On Friday, Harden turned 33. He celebrated his birthday by inviting some friends to join him on a yacht. A video circulating social media shows him receiving a (fake?) birthday cake and throwing it into the ocean.
NBA
Complex

BNXN Drops ‘Bad Since ‘97’ EP f/ Wizkid, Olamide & Wande Coal

Rising Afrobeats star BNXN (fka Buju) has just released his new EP, Bad Since ‘97, featuring some of the biggest names in the genre, including Wizkid, Olamide, and more. The singer-songwriter built a name for himself primarily off of features, with his inimitable vocals and consistently catchy hooks earning him the title of “king of melodies and hooks” by fans. 2021 saw the artist, born Daniel Benson, feature on two major Afrobeats singles that year: “Mood” with Wizkid, and “Feeling” with Ladipoe.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Man Gets Chip Implanted in Arm to Unlock Tesla

A Detroit man doesn’t need a key to drive his car after having a chip implanted in his arm that has the power to unlock his Tesla, CNN reports. Brandon Dalaly, a tech-enthusiast from metro Detroit, is making headlines due to his ability to unlock his car with the wave of his hand. He spoke to Fox 2 Detroit about deciding to have the chip implanted.
TECHNOLOGY
Complex

Bugzy Malone & Mist Crank Up The “Energy” On New Banger

The past couple of years have been non-stop for Bugzy Malone and Mist. The former has secured his place in Hollywood, thanks to a breakout appearance in Guy Ritchie’s film, The Gentleman, and the latter now has his own BBC motor show, so we haven’t had much new music from either camp lately. That all changes today, however, as they present the visuals for their new collaboration, “Energy”.
MUSIC

