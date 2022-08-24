ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A-Rod Opens Up On Life After J.Lo

By John Popham
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

It’s been over a year since Alex Rodriguez (“A-Rod”) and Jennifer Lopez (“J.Lo”) shared a joint statement with the Today Show confirming the end of their four-year relationship, and the pair have both moved forward in their own ways.

The former professional baseball player joined Martha Stewart on her podcast and had nothing but kind things to say about the pop star.

“We had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do,” said Rodriguez. “Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, she is the most talented human being I have ever been around, the hardest worker, and I think she is the greatest live performer today.”

Rodriguez told Stewart about how the former couple had tried to purchase the New York Mets but were outbid by hedge fund manager Steve Cohen . Despite the disappointment of losing the bid, Rodriguez said the team is in good hands with Cohen, who has been very involved with the franchise. The former Yankee is now positioned to become a primary owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves next year.

Despite living a busy life as a businessman, Rodriguez has structured his life around his daughters, Natasha and Ella , who he co-parents with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis . Rodriguez told Stewart that being a present father and having a positive family life is one of the most important things to him.

“That is my number one focus in life,” he said. “My father left me, my mother, and my two siblings when I was just 10 years old. I remember as a young man, just praying, ‘Dear Lord, if you ever give me an opportunity to be a father, that’s going to be my number one responsibility in life.”

Listen to the entire conversation with Alex Rodriguez on The Martha Stewart Podcast . “ Making Moves with A-Rod ,” can be downloaded on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

If you want to be sure you're listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.

Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week.

