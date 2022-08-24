Lil Tjay Updates Fans For The First Time Since He Was Shot

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Tjay provides a positive update for the first time since he left the hospital following a vicious shooting that left him temporarily unconscious.



On Wednesday, August 24, the New York native uploaded a new video of himself to his timeline. In the brief clip, we can see Tjay wearing a neck brace and a hoodie as he thanks fans for all their support throughout his tough ordeal . He reflects on the failed robbery attempt that nearly claimed his life. After suffering from seven gunshot wounds, Tjay says he plans to come back "stronger than ever" and reveals his plans to drop new music.

“I’m just checking in with y’all," Tjay said in the video. "I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I been looking at the DM's, the comments and everything else, and I feel love. Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason, and new music coming soon. We gonna come back stronger than ever. Love y’all.”



Lil Tjay was shot in Edgewater, N.J. back in June. The rapper was with two friends when the alleged gunman, Mohamed Konte, approached them, attempted to rob them and opened fire. Konte was eventually arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons charges. He was hit with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, and fourth-degree aggravated assault.



While one of his friends was shot, Tjay caught most of the gunfire. He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery . Once doctors wrapped up the surgery, the rapper remained unconscious in the hospital for several days before he finally woke up. The visual update comes after billboards were spotted around New York City that teased his return ahead of Rolling Loud next month. Check out photos of the billboards below.