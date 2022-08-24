At least two people are dead and three more are injured in a pair of late-night shootings in New York City Saturday night. The New York City Police Department said that a 37-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were ambushed while sitting in the car just after midnight near the Bronx. The woman was fatally shot in the head and the “uncooperative” man is currently in stable condition at a local hospital—though no arrests have been made in the incident. Hours later, police took a 22-year-old into custody pending charges in connection with the 4 a.m. shooting in the Bronx where three men were shot following a dispute—and 22-year-old Joshua Thomas was killed. Another 22-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 25-year-old was hit in the left leg. Read it at New York Post

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO