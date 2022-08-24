ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kioffa Khan
3d ago

Though this young teen should definitely be held accountable for her part in this crime, however, each teenager older than she should be have additional charges for influences the behavior of a minor and engaging her as an accomplice, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

John Conroy
3d ago

they got in that guys cab knowing they had no intentions of paying him we let our young people get away with too much thats why they do what they do!!! they had no regards for this gentleman's life we should have no pity on them for their ages they know what is right and wrong!!! until you change laws that are way outdated you will have this happen many times more

Dar
3d ago

🅓🅐🅜🅝 shame hard working man lost his life to leeches they couldn't jump turnstile like everyone else for what to go home and leech off grandma 😡DA better not release these crumbs

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Suspects arrested in deadly Bronx hit-and-run

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police say three suspects who fled the scene of a deadly crash in the Bronx turned...
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Late Night NYC Shootings Leaves Two Dead, Three Injured

At least two people are dead and three more are injured in a pair of late-night shootings in New York City Saturday night. The New York City Police Department said that a 37-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were ambushed while sitting in the car just after midnight near the Bronx. The woman was fatally shot in the head and the “uncooperative” man is currently in stable condition at a local hospital—though no arrests have been made in the incident. Hours later, police took a 22-year-old into custody pending charges in connection with the 4 a.m. shooting in the Bronx where three men were shot following a dispute—and 22-year-old Joshua Thomas was killed. Another 22-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 25-year-old was hit in the left leg. Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Suspects violently rob man in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a violent robbery by a group of suspects in the Bronx.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.Surveillance video shows four suspects chasing down a 67-year-old man and beating him on East 151st Street in the Melrose section.The suspects allegedly took the victim's backpack and $300 in cash.As he tried to get back up, they can be seen coming back and beating him again. Police say they then took his cell phone.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and face.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Teen Groped in Queens, Then Offered Money to Spit on Her Attacker

Cops are looking for an alleged sex fiend who purportedly groped a teenage girl in a Queens elevator, and then offered to her money to spit on him. The bizarre incident happened Aug. 8, though the NYPD just released details on Friday. According to police, on that afternoon a 14-year-old girl got into an elevator in a residential building in Flushing. A man who had followed her inside then began asking if she was a model.
QUEENS, NY
bronx.com

Jesus Ramirez, 28, Arrested For The Murder Of Guarionex Torres, 49

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 0057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a person,stabbed in the vicinity of W. 44th Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan. Upon arrival, officers observed a 49-year-old male with stab wounds to his...
MANHATTAN, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD cop among those robbed by armed group in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities. In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Watch Method Man And Redman Hit The Stage Live In WNY Today

Today, Saturday, August 27, 2022, is the day hip-hop legends Method Man and Redman will be performing live. They'll be hitting the stage at the Tuscarora Fairgrounds, located at 5446 Walmore Rd. (Behind Jays's Place). The Tuscarora Fairground is an outdoor performance and cultural event center. This Fairground is located...
LEWISTON, NY
HipHopDX.com

Notorious B.I.G. Mural Defaced In Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY – A Biggie mural has been defaced in Brooklyn. The Notorious B.I.G. artwork was vandalized on Thursday night (August 25) with red paint splattered across the Brooklyn icon’s face and the words “East Coast” spraypainted underneath. The black-and-white portrait of the legendary rapper is...
BROOKLYN, NY

