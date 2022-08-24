Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
WDSU
Shooting at the edge of the French Quarter on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of the French Quarter and the Marigny on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade and Decatur. No other information is...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
New Orleans Weather: More rain and a system to watch | New Orleans News
New Orleans Weather: More rain and a system to watch. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Meteorologist Payton Malone says we can expect more rain and...
NOLA.com
The Waiting: Police emergency response times skyrocket as officers flee NOPD
Mark Mascar lay huddled with his dog, Lotus, under a van parked near his home in Mid-City, pleading on his cell phone for police. “I’m in danger! They’re chasing me with a gun!” he told a 911 dispatcher shortly before 9 a.m. on May 30. He’d been waiting nine minutes before he implored, “Is someone coming or not?”
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development | New Orleans News
Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Not much is expected through the weekend, but we’ll watch the western Caribbean next...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Friday early tropical update: Disturbance to watch | New Orleans News
Friday early tropical update: Disturbance to watch. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. WWL-TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says that a disturbance could make its way into...
Entergy New Orleans hosts first energy fair
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy New Orleans hosted its first energy fair Saturday. Customers in attendance were able to learn more about payment options, energy efficient education, electric vehicles and hurricane preparedness. A bill credit raffle rounded out the day. There were several booths from partners to learn about gas payments and Delgado University courses. […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Mayor Cantrell responds to criticism of trips abroad | New Orleans News
Mayor Cantrell responds to criticism of trips abroad. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Mayor Cantrell’s travel has cost The City of New Orleans more than...
NOPD on scene of second homicide in Central City neighborhood, just blocks away
Just after 1:20 p.m., officers say they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street on a call of shots fired in the area.
NOPD: Shooting outside Marigny bar, leaves man hospitalized
The subject ran away from the bar and headed east down Decatur Ave. toward Frenchmen Street says the NOPD.
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
Man walks out of French Quarter bar, starts shooting
New Orleans police are investigating after an armed man opened fire early Saturday morning on the edge of the French Quarter. One victim was wounded.
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
Double shooting in Central City leaves one dead, one wounded | NOPD
Both were taken to the hospital by EMS where one victim died from his injuries.
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Families sue nursing homes over treatment of residents during Hurricane Ida | New Orleans News
Families sue nursing homes over treatment of residents during Hurricane Ida. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Today, a group of attorneys announced a possible settlement...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Sheriff’s office, family differ strongly on circumstances after video shows deputy stomp 12-year-old | New Orleans News
Sheriff's office, family differ strongly on circumstances after video shows deputy stomp 12-year-old – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Attorney Ryan Thompson says the Algiers boy...
Family of OJC inmate concerned about lack of communication
Halfway through August, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office used what they said were flash bangs in an operation with the Department of Corrections to end a protest by inmates for better living conditions.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car thieves steal New Orleans doctor’s laptop
New Orleans doctor Reena John was shaken up after her laptop with valuable documents was stolen when her vehicle in front of her Irish Channel condo.
NOLA.com
Second person killed in Hoffman Triangle in 15 hours, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in the Hoffman Triangle's second homicide in less than 15 hours, New Orleans police said. Officers were summoned at 1:23 p.m. to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street, where they found the 46-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk. Emergency Medical Services declared him dead there.
Saturday afternoon murder in Central City
New Orleans police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man. “The offense occurred in the 2800 block South Johnson Street,” Public Information Officer Garry Flot said.
