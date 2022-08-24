ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Shooting at the edge of the French Quarter on Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of the French Quarter and the Marigny on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade and Decatur. No other information is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development | New Orleans News

Tropical Update: Watching Caribbean for development. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Not much is expected through the weekend, but we’ll watch the western Caribbean next...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Government
New Orleans, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Friday early tropical update: Disturbance to watch | New Orleans News

Friday early tropical update: Disturbance to watch. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. WWL-TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says that a disturbance could make its way into...
WGNO

Entergy New Orleans hosts first energy fair

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Entergy New Orleans hosted its first energy fair Saturday. Customers in attendance were able to learn more about payment options, energy efficient education, electric vehicles and hurricane preparedness. A bill credit raffle rounded out the day. There were several booths from partners to learn about gas payments and Delgado University courses. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#News Media#Mobile Media#Smartphone#K12#Zennie62media#Wwltv New Orleans News#The Oakland News Now#World
K945

Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?

Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
WDSU

Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Second person killed in Hoffman Triangle in 15 hours, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in the Hoffman Triangle's second homicide in less than 15 hours, New Orleans police said. Officers were summoned at 1:23 p.m. to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street, where they found the 46-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk. Emergency Medical Services declared him dead there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy