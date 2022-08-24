Read full article on original website
3 Oakland mayoral candidates left off November ballot over city clerk's error
Three mayoral candidates in Oakland say they've been left off the ballot, all due to incorrect information given by the clerk's office. "I was almost in tears." Here's what happened:
msn.com
Besieged SF candidate Leanna Louie won't appear on ballot after failing to prove residency
San Francisco Board of Supervisors District 4 candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot after officials concluded that Louie could not prove that she lived in her 35th Avenue home at least 30 days before filing for office, the City Attorney's Office said Friday. “I appreciate that...
oaklandside.org
Oakland city clerk ‘regrets’ wrong information but mayoral candidates still disqualified
Oakland officials said today that they won’t allow mayoral candidates who were disqualified after the city miscommunicated a deadline to appear on the ballot this November. In a written statement shared with The Oaklandside, Assistant City Clerk Britney Davis acknowledged that her office initially provided inaccurate information to candidates, misstating the deadline for filing campaign materials.
Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot
San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Cops run from crime and don’t help!! First Amendment Audit! Oakland, California! | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In Oakland California with @Accountability For All filming the Police Department. My car gets broken into...
Oakland officials commit major screw-up, tell mayoral candidates they're on their own
The city clerk's major scheduling error led to the disqualification of at least two candidates.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
Concord City Council approves license plate-reading cameras
CONCORD (BCN) – The Concord City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved spending up to $789,187 for 65 license plate-reading cameras and accompanying software around the city, with the information gathered from the cameras controlled by the police department. Most East Bay law enforcement departments already use similar systems, and the council made obtaining one a […]
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisor candidate who referred to journalist as NAZI, denies voter fraud allegations
SAN FRANCISCO - A candidate for San Francisco supervisor who referred to a Jewish journalist as a "NAZI," spoke out Wednesday evening, disputing allegations of voter fraud. Leanna Louie is both under fire and under investigation. With her attorney present, she spoke with KTVU in a one-on-one interview at her...
Victor Makras, ‘the guy in every room for every mayor’ guilty of bank fraud
Real estate maven Victor Makras, a man described as “tied into the inner sanctums of San Francisco politics,” was today found guilty of bank fraud and making false statements to a bank. These charges carry potential prison terms of 30 and 20 years, respectively — though it is...
KTVU FOX 2
Candidate for San Francisco supervisor under investigation denies fraud allegations
Leanna Louie is running for #SF supervisor representing the #SunsetDistrict. She's under investigation and under fire for allegations of voter fraud and questions about whether she lives in the district she's running to represent. Louie says she has done nothing wrong and has proof.
EDD puts wrong name on Bay Area man's unemployment claim
"Honestly, I was scared because, you know, the first thing that came to my mind was, did I just get my identity stolen?" Ma said when he saw another person's name on his unemployment benefits account.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
Number of homeless on Oakland streets likely to rise with judge’s ruling
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — About 40 homeless people may be forced onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland’s Wood Street following a federal judge’s ruling Friday morning. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people will be displaced […]
CA wildfire insurance 'loophole' impacting Bay Area survivors dropped from carriers
The regulation proposed by the state's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in February would mandate that all insurance companies have to give California consumers discounts for reducing their wildfire risk - also known as "hardening your home."
Acts of resistance: The Transgender District’s Riot Party puts trans, nonbinary and queer performers front and center
Over half a decade ago in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, a restaurant on Turk and Taylor streets was the site of an uprising recognized as a pivotal moment in LGBTQIA+ history. As Diamond Stylz explains, “It’s one of those events — like Stonewall in New York, like Dewey’s [sit-ins]...
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
SFist
More Nuru Fallout: Prominent Landlord Victor Makras Found Guilty of Bank Fraud
As we learn more about the terms of Mohammed Nuru’s prison sentencing, another big shoe drops — SF real estate magnate Victor Makras has been found guilty in a bank fraud scheme involving former PUC chief Harlan Kelly. If you or someone you love has Makras Real Estate...
‘Another devastating day’: Asian community reels after Oakland dentist is fatally shot
In the wake of a weekend fatal shooting that shocked the city’s Asian community, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the crime “is not who Oakland is” when he briefed reporters this week. Oakland dentist Lili Xu, 60, was shot just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California
University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. University Ave , Berkeley, CA, USA.
