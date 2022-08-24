ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oaklandside.org

Oakland city clerk ‘regrets’ wrong information but mayoral candidates still disqualified

Oakland officials said today that they won’t allow mayoral candidates who were disqualified after the city miscommunicated a deadline to appear on the ballot this November. In a written statement shared with The Oaklandside, Assistant City Clerk Britney Davis acknowledged that her office initially provided inaccurate information to candidates, misstating the deadline for filing campaign materials.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Elections
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Concord City Council approves license plate-reading cameras

CONCORD (BCN) – The Concord City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved spending up to $789,187 for 65 license plate-reading cameras and accompanying software around the city, with the information gathered from the cameras controlled by the police department. Most East Bay law enforcement departments already use similar systems, and the council made obtaining one a […]
CONCORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Mobile Media#News Media#Smartphone#Blog#Allyssa Victory Demands#Zennie62media#Oakland News#Clerk S Office#O M C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Youtube
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California

University Ave 🚘🚦 | Berkeley | Bay Area 🌉 | California. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. University Ave , Berkeley, CA, USA.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy