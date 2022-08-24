ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

College Football Season PREVIEW: TOP 5 GROUP, Houston Cougars, UCF Knights + MORE | CBS Sports HQ

By Zennie Abraham
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26

HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022

IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands

HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Florida College Sports
Houston, TX
College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
travelnoire.com

Drunken Corner Is Houston’s Hottest New Sunday Brunch Spot

Sundays in Houston are a bit boozier since a new Black-owned restaurant opened its doors. The Drunken Corner opened in January 2022 and customers have been raving about its exceptional array of food and drinks. The restaurant creates a new space where Black culture and cuisine can thrive and be celebrated. Led by a team of Black men, this restaurant sets the stage for a new generation of Black-owned restaurants.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston-area high school football scoreboard

HOUSTON — High school football is back across the Houston area and we've got you covered with scores from gridirons all across southeast Texas. And make sure to catch Matt Musil with Football Friday Nights on KHOU 11 News, and then Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 11 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Hq#Houston Cougars#College Football Season#American Football#Ucf#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
defendernetwork.com

HBCU and PWI: Is it worth the debate?

It was my senior year of high school. I sat with my academic advisor going over college options before starting the application process. I had the grades, I was very involved in school and extracurricular activities, and I was ready to start the next phase of my academic career. I attended a very diverse high school in Massachusetts and wanted the same experience once I graduated.
fox26houston.com

HBCUs marching bands battle this weekend in Houston for bragging rights

HOUSTON - The National Battle of the Bands is one of the most historic and fiercest competitions for HBCU’s as they come together to showcase their universities and marching bands. This year’s event includes 2,100 band members from all over the country including Prairie View A&M University, Southern University,...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 8/26/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
defendernetwork.com

TSU, PVAMU shine light on new accomplishments

There are numerous reasons why students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Not only do these institutions provide a safe and inclusive environment for minority students, it has a robust alumni network of highly accomplished professionals who dominate various sectors of industries worldwide. HBCUs have a rich history of...
KHOU

Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy