College Football Season PREVIEW: TOP 5 GROUP, Houston Cougars, UCF Knights + MORE | CBS Sports HQ

Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
VYPE COVER STORY: Lagway, Mettauer could be H-Town’s next big-time QB combo
WITH THE EMERGENCE OF THE WOODLANDS’ MABREY METTAUER AND WILLIS’ DEREK LAGWAY AS TOP 10 NATIONAL QUARTERBACK RECRUITS FOR THE CLASS OF 2024, IT BEGS THE QUESTION… COULD THE CIT Y OF HOUSTON BE THE HOME OF TWO OF THE BIGGEST SIGNAL-CALLING PROSPECTS, EVER?. Not to mention...
UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26
HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
Click2Houston.com
Panthers On The Prowl Once Again In 2022
IT CAN BE ARGUED THAT RIDGE POINT IS THE CREAM OF THE CLASS 6A CROP WHEN IT COMES TO GREATER HOUSTON VOLLEYBALL THESE DAYS. The Panthers have made the State Tournament three of the last four seasons. Since 2017, they have an overall record of 174-40, a winning percentage of 81.3 and have won four District Championships via a 69-1 record.
cw39.com
High school football forecast: North Shore vs. The Woodlands
HOUSTON (CW39) — Showers and storms along the coast this morning, but all is dry on the turf. A big game takes place Thursday at 7 p.m., Galena Park ISD Stadium. The preview: The Woodlands and North Shore are top-rated programs. The North Shore Mustangs are the No. 2-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press 6A preseason rankings, while The Woodlands Highlanders are ranked No. 18.
travelnoire.com
Drunken Corner Is Houston’s Hottest New Sunday Brunch Spot
Sundays in Houston are a bit boozier since a new Black-owned restaurant opened its doors. The Drunken Corner opened in January 2022 and customers have been raving about its exceptional array of food and drinks. The restaurant creates a new space where Black culture and cuisine can thrive and be celebrated. Led by a team of Black men, this restaurant sets the stage for a new generation of Black-owned restaurants.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
KHOU
Houston-area high school football scoreboard
HOUSTON — High school football is back across the Houston area and we've got you covered with scores from gridirons all across southeast Texas. And make sure to catch Matt Musil with Football Friday Nights on KHOU 11 News, and then Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 11 p.m.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
Click2Houston.com
Fitness stars -- including one who trains ‘The Rock’ -- to appear in Houston as Gold’s Gym opens 3 locations
HOUSTON – Gold’s Gym is also bringing in fitness stars Simeon Panda, Mike Ryan -- whose celebrity clients including The Rock, Mickey Rourke, Priyanka Chopra -- and Ida Bergfoth -- as Gold’s Gym opens three locations across Houston featuring a new design reminiscent of its bodybuilding past.
defendernetwork.com
HBCU and PWI: Is it worth the debate?
It was my senior year of high school. I sat with my academic advisor going over college options before starting the application process. I had the grades, I was very involved in school and extracurricular activities, and I was ready to start the next phase of my academic career. I attended a very diverse high school in Massachusetts and wanted the same experience once I graduated.
fox26houston.com
HBCUs marching bands battle this weekend in Houston for bragging rights
HOUSTON - The National Battle of the Bands is one of the most historic and fiercest competitions for HBCU’s as they come together to showcase their universities and marching bands. This year’s event includes 2,100 band members from all over the country including Prairie View A&M University, Southern University,...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 8/26/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
6 Rappers Who Would Make Great Mayors In Their City
From Houston to the Big Apple, and even a stop in Belize City, we thought of 6 rappers that would have a successful run for mayor.
fox26houston.com
Great-grandmother in Houston struggling in home damaged by Hurricane Harvey 5 years ago
HOUSTON - Five years after Hurricane Harvey, some people in Houston are still struggling to rebuild. On Wednesday, we met 78-year-old Dorothy Diggs at her home off Bay Cedar Drive. Diggs has lived there for about 35 years and says Harvey destroyed everything. "Water was in here too," said Diggs....
defendernetwork.com
TSU, PVAMU shine light on new accomplishments
There are numerous reasons why students attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Not only do these institutions provide a safe and inclusive environment for minority students, it has a robust alumni network of highly accomplished professionals who dominate various sectors of industries worldwide. HBCUs have a rich history of...
Here's how the North Texas flooding rain actually helped the Houston area
HOUSTON — Neighborhoods in North Texas are slowly starting to recover after the deadly storms that caused massive flooding. The storms dumped more than a foot of rain, sparking flash flooding and hundreds of water rescues. But, even with all the rain falling there, North Texas lakes are still...
Wanted: Serial robbery suspect has targeted at least 6 drugstores, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A suspected serial robber has hit at least six Houston drugstores since February, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The latest surveillance video shows a shirtless man walking into a drugstore at 2808 Gessner the night of Aug. 19. He walked up to the front counter, pulled out a knife and demanded the clerk hand over money, HPD said. The suspect then grabbed the till containing the money and walked out of the store. Police say he left in a white Hyundai SUV.
Impressively-sized gator spotted in Missouri City by man attempting to install windows
This alligator sighting was the second one in Missouri City after a restaurant owner wrangled one on his front porch while dropping his children off at school last week.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
Chase suspect gets away after crashing into HPD squad car in west Houston
HOUSTON — A brief chase in west Houston led to a crash with an HPD patrol car early Friday and the suspect or suspects got away. At some point, the suspect rammed the squad car head-on. The officers weren't hurt but the force of the crash caused their vehicle...
