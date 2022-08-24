Cleveland Browns Trade Rumors: Eagles OUT On A Kareem Hunt Trade, D’Ernest Johnson For Jalen Reagor?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
Related
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
5 targets to replace Cowboys LT Tyron Smith
The Cowboys have over two weeks to determine who will start at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 after Tyron Smith went down with a knee injury that could keep him out of the lineup until December “if all goes perfectly well.”
Baker Mayfield looks dangerous vs. Bills with two touchdown passes
After a 2021 season in which he was waylaid schematically by his coaches, and injuries limited his effectiveness, leading to a trade from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers, it appears that Baker Reagan Mayfield is feeling dangerous once again. Mayfield easily wrested the starting job from Sam Darnold...
Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job
Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Jerry Jones calls ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith a 'fraud', closeted Cowboys fan
Everybody knows there’s no love lost between ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and the Dallas Cowboys. He has teased the franchise for years on First Take and enjoyed watching their shortcomings in recent years. During an his appearance on the show today, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fired back in a big way.
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest
During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
RUMOR: Bills’ suspicious timeline promoting ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza amid rape allegations
Matt Araiza was going to be the King of the Buffalo Bills. The man everyone proclaimed as the “Punt God” wowed fans with his incredible leg strength. Araiza was on track to be a fan favorite not only within the Buffalo fanbase, but with the general NFL fanbase. However, a recent report seemingly destroyed any goodwill he may have had with fans.
Dallas Cowboys Will 'Go as Zeke Goes,' Says Jerry Jones of Ezekiel Elliott
Said Jones of Zeke: "He's very capable of being everything we've ever wanted him to be."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Donald swings helmet during wild Rams-Bengals practice brawl
Perhaps joint practices with the two teams that squared off in the most recent Super Bowl is not the best idea…. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, having recently met in Super Bowl LVI, took to the field for their second day of joint practices Thursday. It ended in a wild melee, with Aaron Donald holding a pair of Bengals’ helmets and at one point swinging a helmet during the fracas.
Report: Steelers open to trade offers for 1 QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers opened training camp with what was, on paper, a three-way quarterback battle. Now that the situation is settled, one of those quarterbacks may be on the way out. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday that quarterback Mason Rudolph has drawn some trade interest, and that the Steelers...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Need To Trade A Running Back, Acquire Wide Receiver
The Cleveland Browns have four running backs who are capable of taking carries this upcoming season. It is not only arguably the deepest running back group in the NFL, but also the deepest position groups on any roster. The Browns can afford to offload one of these backs for some help in the passing attack, and that is exactly what they should do.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bills’ ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza, 2 SDSU football players accused of gang-rape
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, aka the “Punt God,” and two other San Diego State football players have been accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year, according to a civil lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court on Thursday, via the Los Angeles Times. The other two men have […] The post Bills’ ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza, 2 SDSU football players accused of gang-rape appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Being a general manager in the NBA is, first and foremost, a juggling act. The goal is to win an NBA championship. In order to do so, you have to have the most talented players you can on your roster. Sometimes, that means trading great players for even better ones.
Sunday 7: Decisions loom in Patriots' final roster cuts
There are plenty of decisions for Bill Belichick and Co. to make regarding the back end of the New England roster over the next couple of days. From undrafted rookies to injured veterans, the Patriots’ roster is a work in progress.
Commanders WR Dyami Brown missed an opportunity
Dyami Brown was likely the talk of the first half. Brown, a third-round draft selection in 2021, was really being counted upon this preseason, and the results have been less than was expected. On Saturday night against the Ravens in Baltimore, Brown raised eyebrows again, more for what he did...
Comments / 1