Wisconsin State

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

SE Wisconsin weather: Showers, storms on the way late Wednesday

We'll stay dry this evening, but showers and storms are on the way late Wednesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storms on Thursday, Aug. 25

The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from the storms on Thursday, Aug. 25. Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities: Hubertus, 3.75. Waukesha, 2.50. Merton, 2.46. Menomonee Falls, 2.43. Watertown, 2.42. Brown Deer, 2.32. Hartland,...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com

The Red Cross of Wisconsin looks to collect blood and pay for gas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People are lining up to donate blood in hopes of receiving a reward that will benefit them financially. A drop in blood donations across the country has the "Red Cross" providing a unique incentive for donations. "Absolutely I have quite a commute...
GREEN BAY, WI
wwisradio.com

Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin

The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Four counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high levels of COVID-19

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,608,010 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,322 total COVID-19 deaths. Today's Total Yesterday's Total. Total positive cases 1,608,010 1,606,480 (+1,530) Received one dose of vaccine 3,774,474 (64.7%)...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Romantic Getaways

Whether you want to celebrate a special occasion or simply spend quality time together, Wisconsin is full of places to take that romantic getaway. Here's to falling in love all over again. Escape the noise at Canoe Bay near Chetek (Barron County) This is a fantastic option for couples...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveils piece of new nuclear submarine

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Veterans Museum unveiled a piece of the new USS Wisconsin (SSBN 827) submarine in a ceremony on Saturday. The U.S. Navy has named one of 12 new Columbia-class nuclear submarines as USS Wisconsin in honor of the state's century-long naval traditions. "It's a huge deal," said Christopher Kolakowski, the Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum....
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Dairy farmer thrives on daily challenges

Editor's note: This article is the next in a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Justin and Louisa Peterson. They own Creamery Creek Holsteins near Bangor, Wisconsin. They're members of Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. When did you begin farming and why? Justin Peterson: I...
BANGOR, WI

