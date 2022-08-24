BALTIMORE --- The family of Timothy Reynolds, who was killed in July by a squeegee worker is filing a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Baltimore City leaders for gross negligence.The family believes Reynolds death "would have been prevented" if Baltimore City Leaders had "done their job", according to a press release from the families attorney.The lawsuit intends to seek damages from not only Baltimore City but also numerous city leaders.Reynolds' widow and his three children and parents claim the city leaders failed to protect the citizens, residents and visitors of Baltimore from a known danger."Unfortunately, these issues in Baltimore City are out of control," says Michael B. Snyder, counsel for the Reynolds' family. "City officials can't stand by and allow this illegal activity to continue anymore. Choosing not to enforce laws, make arrests and prosecute offenders, who knowingly put the public at risk, is beyond negligence, it's gross negligence."Timothy Reynolds was killed after he was involved in an altercation with a squeegee worker at Light and Conway Streets.

