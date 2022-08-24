ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mr. Mr.
3d ago

The police are overwhelmed send in the Armed National Guard or State Troopers with the authority to shoot back it remains the only solution. To many politicians saying the same old thing and yet to many lives loss every day!

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

‘Traumatizing’: Video shows mass shooting unfold in Northwest Baltimore

'Traumatizing': Video shows mass shooting unfold in Northwest Baltimore. Police commissioner reveals the details of the mass shooting that occurred
BALTIMORE, MD
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting

Baltimore police reveal details of broad daylight mass shooting. Police commissioner reveals the details of the mass shooting that occurred
weaa.org

Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one man is dead and six other men are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus on Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people, then drove away.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Man Killed By Squeegee Worker Filing Suit Against Baltimore City

BALTIMORE --- The family of Timothy Reynolds, who was killed in July by a squeegee worker is filing a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Baltimore City leaders for gross negligence.The family believes Reynolds death "would have been prevented" if Baltimore City Leaders had "done their job", according to a press release from the families attorney.The lawsuit intends to seek damages from not only Baltimore City but also numerous city leaders.Reynolds' widow and his three children and parents claim the city leaders failed to protect the citizens, residents and visitors of Baltimore from a known danger."Unfortunately, these issues in Baltimore City are out of control," says Michael B. Snyder, counsel for the Reynolds' family. "City officials can't stand by and allow this illegal activity to continue anymore. Choosing not to enforce laws, make arrests and prosecute offenders, who knowingly put the public at risk, is beyond negligence, it's gross negligence."Timothy Reynolds was killed after he was involved in an altercation with a squeegee worker at Light and Conway Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

One dead, four injured after four shootings Friday evening in Baltimore

A woman died and four others were injured in four separate shootings Friday evening in Baltimore, according to police. A 20-year-old woman was shot late Friday night the Harwood neighborhood. Northern District patrol officers respond about 11:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Whitridge Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police command changes include appointment of new chief of staff

Command changes at the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday includes the appointment of a new chief of staff. Michelle Wirzberger, who is currently the department's director of government affairs, was promoted Monday to chief of staff. Wirzberger has held several BPD leadership positions. "Michelle has been a fixture in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

PHOTOS | Trash truck burnt to a crisp in mid-morning fire

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A trash truck caught fire Friday morning. According to reports, the truck caught fire at about 10:30 a.m. near Brexton and Cathedral Streets. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, per a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Three injured in triple shooting Thursday night

Baltimore City police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in East Baltimore Thursday night. Officers said they found a man and woman shot on Kenwood avenue. Both were taken to the hospital. A third victim later arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. There's no word on a suspect...
BALTIMORE, MD

