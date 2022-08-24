CLEVELAND − It's over. The preseason is off in the past.
The regular season, starting with a Sept. 11 opener at the Carolina Panthers, is just two weeks away for the Browns. When that game arrives, Saturday's 21-20 preseason-ending loss to the Chicago Bears will be an irrelevant footnote.
...
Tom Brady returned to the football field this week after an 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady made his preseason debut in the exhibition finale Saturday, finishing 6 of 8 for 44 yards in his lone series -- consisting of just 11 plays. That was enough for Brady...
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and running backs coach Duce Staley have had some memorable moments through three episodes of the HBO/NFL Films documentary series "Hard Knocks."
Start with Episode 1 — as Staley stood in the front of the team room, he turned to Glenn and said, "I love you. I want to (expletive) you up between those white lines, but I love you."
...
