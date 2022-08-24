ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All this so called beefing, etc is bringing down the culture of hip hop.Get back to making music, it's important for this genre of music to survive. Just like ole skool R & B , and hip hop form the 90's,they endured & prospered.

Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son

Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show

Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’

Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest

Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed

Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Lil Wayne's Ex-Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Punching Him In The Jaw During Private Jet Fight, Demands Damages

Lil Wayne’s former assistant has sued the Young Money rapper after he reportedly was struck in the jaw during a dispute aboard Wayne’s private jet. Andrew Williams has sued Wayne, Young Money Entertainment and a company called Signature Flight Support for unspecified damages. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Williams accused the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination and negligence.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
