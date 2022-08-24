Read full article on original website
WESTBURY 0752
1d ago
All this so called beefing, etc is bringing down the culture of hip hop.Get back to making music, it's important for this genre of music to survive. Just like ole skool R & B , and hip hop form the 90's,they endured & prospered.
Reply(2)
3
Related
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby & Quality Control’s Pee Appear To Send Offset A Message Over Lawsuit Drama
Lil Baby and Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas appear to have sent Offset a subliminal message amid the exiled Migos member’s lawsuit against QC over control of his solo career’s profits. Pee took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 25) having Lil Baby read...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Khia Calls Out Beyoncé’s ‘Tired Ass’ ‘Renaissance’ Album For Putting A ‘Spell On Everybody’
Khia has been heavily criticizing Beyoncé following the recent release of her new album Renaissance. In a video posted by Ken Barbie, the “My Neck, My Back” rapper blasts Bey’s latest body of work and claimed the former Destiny’s Child singer is trying to put a spell on everyone with the album.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch
The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
HipHopDX.com
Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show
Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hip-Hop Music Mogul Irv Gotti Says Receiving His $300 Million Deal Made Him ‘Cheaper’
Hip-hop music mogul Irv Gotti might be $300 million richer, but he’s also got 300 million more reasons to be stingy with his paper. The Murder Inc. co-founder recently dished on how life has changed after making $300 million by selling the master recording to Murder Inc, Page Six reports. Irv made $100 million for masters to music from his label that discovered acts like Ja Rule and Ashanti and another $200 million to produce movies and TV shows.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest
Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
Idris Elba’s Daughter Didn’t Speak To Him After Not Getting Role In The Film ‘Beast’
Idris Elba and Will Packer visited 'The Breakfast Club' to discuss their new film, 'Beast'
Jamie Foxx Goes Full Trump With Impression That Sounds Too Real To Be True
A mere mention of the former president caused Foxx to mimic him during a Rap Radar podcast this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed
Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne's Ex-Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Punching Him In The Jaw During Private Jet Fight, Demands Damages
Lil Wayne’s former assistant has sued the Young Money rapper after he reportedly was struck in the jaw during a dispute aboard Wayne’s private jet. Andrew Williams has sued Wayne, Young Money Entertainment and a company called Signature Flight Support for unspecified damages. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Williams accused the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination and negligence.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
The Game provokes Eminem even more by commenting on Hailie's Instagram pictures
The Game has made clear he's trying to wind up Eminem by commenting on pictures of his daughter, Hailie Jade, just days before releasing his 10-minute diss-track. The rapper dropped the lengthy song this week as part of his 10th studio album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. In the track, titled...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Comments / 13