Former Chiefs Hall of Famer QB and reputed broadcaster Len Dawson tragically passes away at the age of 87

It’s almost become the tradition of the NFL for rookies to get stuck paying for the tab when teammates dine out together at dinner. Well, Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore got a taste of that tradition on Saturday night. Moore and the Chiefs’ receivers went out for their rookie dinner, dining at the venerable 801 Chophouse in the Power & Light District. After the meal, the waitress dropped the bill off with Moore and that’s when he was taken by surprise. The bill for dinner came in at over $22,000 and that wasn’t even including the tip.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 25 MINUTES AGO